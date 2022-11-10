Lindsay Lohan Reveals Whether 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is Happening After Rumors Swirl

Lohan has been out and about in New York City to promote her latest movie, Falling for Christmas, which debuted on Netflix on Thursday, November 10.

The actress was grateful for the opportunity.

“When we started filming the movie, I actually realized that part,” Lohan told Forbes. “I was like ‘Oh my god, I actually have more of a say on what happens.’ I always pay attention to all the little details on-set, so to be able to have that kind of role now was really exciting for me. Also, the editing process and all the end after the movie is being put together, I really got to be fully involved in that. I threw myself into it and it’s a different role that I really love and I’m not looking to give up any time soon. I’ve been on sets my whole life, so I feel like I have that to give now, so I want to use it.”