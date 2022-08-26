Newlyweds Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas' Most Heartwarming Moments

OK! previously reported that Lohan and Shammas got married in July. Similar to her European vacation, the New York native announced her marriage on the social media platform with the milestone with a photo of herself, Shammas and her wedding ring.

Lohan couldn't contain her excitement over their union. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day," the Freaky Friday star wrote.