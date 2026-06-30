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Lindsay Lohan Looks Back on Her Hollywood Journey Ahead of Milestone 40th Birthday: 'I Feel Honored'

Photo of Lindsay Lohan
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan looked back on her enduring Hollywood career before her milestone birthday.

June 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Ahead of her 40th birthday on July 2, Lindsay Lohan reflected on her decades-long Hollywood career and said she feels "honored" to have inspired multiple generations.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Lohan shared her thoughts on being called the voice of a generation, stating, "So I feel honored, I guess I would say, in a lot of ways."

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Image of Lindsay Lohan said she feels honored that her career has resonated with multiple generations.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan said she feels honored that her career has resonated with multiple generations.

She said, "I think it's an honored feeling, and I think it comes from just living my life in the public eye for so long and always trying to be the most honest I can be."

Lohan added, "So yeah, I think with that comes pressure always, when I was younger to try and be a certain way, but I think over time and in life you realize you can only be true to yourself, and that has to show through in the end."

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Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Young Millennials With New Chime Campaign

Image of Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her milestone birthday with a nostalgic new campaign.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her milestone birthday with a nostalgic new campaign.

As she approaches the milestone 40th birthday, Lohan is also embracing her generation through a new campaign with Chime aimed at the youngest millennials turning 30.

The campaign features playful references to some of her most beloved movies.

In her famous ad partnered with the fintech company, she tells viewers to "glow up" financially and jokes, "Get in loser, we're about to have our best era yet," a nod to the iconic movie Mean Girls quote.

Lohan said she joined the campaign because, "I felt like it's a generational moment right now, and it felt like it was fun to celebrate."

She further explained, "We were able to have fun with it. And whenever I see campaigns where I can have a lot of fun and poke fun or make people laugh, I always jump at those opportunities because we need more of that in the world."

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Lindsay Lohan Says She's Proud to Be Entering Her 40s

Image of Lindsay Lohan partnered with Chime for a campaign celebrating millennials entering a new decade.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan partnered with Chime for a campaign celebrating millennials entering a new decade.

Lohan said she's embracing this phase of her life with both confidence and gratitude. She feels wonderful and is proud to be in a role where she can inspire others.

"I'm proud to say I'm going to be 40, and I'm of the millennial generation," Lohan remarked.

Image of Lindsay Lohan said she's proud to be entering a new decade.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan said she's proud to be entering a new decade.

Lohan's career has spanned nearly three decades, starting with The Parent Trap in 1998, and she became a household name through films like Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

The actress revealed she's focused on personal growth rather than dwelling on the past.

"And I'm just always evolving, always learning," Lohan said.

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