Lindsay Lohan and Son Luai Twin in All-White During Dreamy Italian Getaway: 'Pure Bliss'
Lindsay Lohan and her son, Luai, are living their best life in Italy!
The Freaky Friday star, 38, showed off snaps from the luxe Italian getaway she took with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their 23-month-old son via her Instagram on Monday, June 30.
Lindsay Lohan Twinned With Her Son in All-White
The photo carousel opened with the actress in a breezy all-white linen dress; her hair tied back in a sleek bun and tucked neatly behind her ears as she snapped a selfie with her infant son. Luai coordinated with his A-list mom in a matching white outfit, with only his dark curls peeking out as the sweet moment was captured.
“Beautiful Italy,” Lohan captioned the post. “Cherishing this beautiful trip filled with incredible memories of love, laughter and pure bliss with my family and very delicious food!”
Lindsay Lohan Plans on Growing Her Family in the Future
Another photo showed Luai dressed in a matching blue T-shirt and shorts set, exploring a stunning outdoor garden bursting with vibrant greenery.
Lohan has embraced motherhood since welcoming her son in July 2023, and has even opened up about possibly growing her family in the future. While speaking with a news outlet in May, the Mean Girls actress revealed that she was interested in giving her son a sibling.
"I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves," The Parent Trap star told Elle. "We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, 'Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with.'"
Lindsay Lohan Wants Her Son to Have a Sibling
Lohan — who grew up with three siblings — admitted there was no substitute for the bond of having a brother or sister.
"There’s nothing like that," she said. "Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish — but I’m like, 'I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.'"
Motherhood Has Changed Lindsay Lohan's Career Aspirations
Motherhood has also transformed the former Disney star’s professional outlook. Amid her recent career revival, she openly prioritizes her son when choosing projects and often brings him along to set during filming.
“I want to do things that my son can see,” the former child star told E! News in March 2024. “I’m still fortunate he’s young, so I can bring him everywhere. And he is everywhere with me, because I don’t want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes.”