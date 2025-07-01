Lindsay Lohan and Son Luai Twin in All-White During Dreamy Italian Getaway: 'Pure Bliss'

Another photo showed Luai dressed in a matching blue T-shirt and shorts set, exploring a stunning outdoor garden bursting with vibrant greenery.

Lohan has embraced motherhood since welcoming her son in July 2023, and has even opened up about possibly growing her family in the future. While speaking with a news outlet in May, the Mean Girls actress revealed that she was interested in giving her son a sibling.

"I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves," The Parent Trap star told Elle. "We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, 'Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with.'"