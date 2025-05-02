Dina Lohan Says She's 'Super Close' With Her 4 Kids: 'They Tell Me Everything'
Dina Lohan is still a protective mama bear — even if her four kids — Lindsay Lohan, Dakota Lohan, Aliana Lohan and Michael Lohan Jr. — are on their own.
"I call us the Fabulous Five! I've been a single mother for decades, and we're just so close in communication. We're on a group chat. We talk five to 10 times a day, and we're all very connected. They tell me everything, we vent, I give them advice," the 62-year-old exclusively tells OK! ahead of the Kindness is Cool MAG Gala, which focuses on combating domestic abuse and human trafficking, on May 6. "Listening to them is very important. I always had a great support system, so we're a strong family unit. We're very grateful for that every single day."
Lindsay, 38, is back in the spotlight, with Freakier Friday releasing later this year, while Dina is also busy managing Dakota and Aliana. "It's a beautiful ride," Dina says of her kids' careers. "I manage my other two, and they're super talented. We're so blessed. Everyone's doing wonderful, and we're just very happy."
Though Dina has always been behind the scenes most of the time, she might be ready to start some new endeavors in the future. "I am working with one of the top five publishing companies," she teases. "My kids say, 'Mom, it's your turn!' We all wear different hats. I grew up in the business — my mother was in entertainment, but now they're like, 'It's your turn!' I put my children first, always, but now I'm like, 'Why not!' I love the production side of things. It's really interesting to me. I have a couple of shows I'm pitching and writing amazing decks and stuff like that."
Dina, who settled her divorce from Michael Lohan in 2005, has been a single mom most of her kids' lives, but now she gets to see them all thrive. "I'm so proud of all of them — and they're all flourishing!" she gushes. "They're good people."
Now the businesswoman also gets to see Lindsay, who shares son Luai with husband Bader Shammas, and Michael Jr., who shares two kids with his wife, Nina Ginsberg, be the best parents possible. "It warms my heart! Michael has two little girls, and it's the best! I can't stop smiling with my grand babies. It's so beautiful. Lindsay is a fantastic mom, and Michael's a wonderful dad. Lindsay's husband is also amazing, and Nina, his wife, is a super mom, too," she raves.
In the meantime, Dina is thrilled to be attending the Tuesday, May 6, 11th Annual Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala, a premier philanthropic event dedicated to celebrating kindness and empowering survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and other adversities. Taking place at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City, this highly anticipated evening will bring together influential figures from philanthropy, fashion and entertainment to support the foundation’s ongoing mission. The exclusive dinner, with proceeds benefiting organizations such as Safe Passage Heals and Hope’s Door New York.
"Domestic violence is a charity I'm very involved in. I myself was a victim. I speak about things that happened to me so I can give my perspective of how to navigate through," she shares. "You need a great support system. It's not just women of domestic violence — it's across the board. We really have to educate people on how to navigate it. It's a global problem, and if I can help one person at a time, that's what I would love to do."
As someone who previously dealt with domestic abuse, Dina encourages others to be surrounded by family and friends. "If you don't have that, then reach out to the authorities. Keep a log of what's been happening in pictures and things because you're fearful," she says. "It's very difficult, but police do care about people."
Ultimately, Dina is passionate about assisting others.
"I feel like, 'How could I not help?' I'm a survivor. How could I live with myself if I didn't help? I'm so grateful, and it's so important to be there for someone in pain, no matter what kind of pain it is. You have to let them speak and just love them, try to embrace them. I always say pay it forward. You can always help someone less fortunate. It's a beautiful thing, and I feel like it's my duty to help. I don't even think twice about it," she states.
"I am a victim, so others will listen to me. I'm still standing, and we're still thriving and surviving," she continues. "I hope it gives other people hope."
This year’s Co-Chair Committee includes esteemed figures such as Prince Lorenzo Borghese, Candace Bushnell, Julia Haart, Nicole Miller, Dina and skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth. Their collective commitment amplifies the gala’s mission to foster resilience and hope.
Additionally, Dina, Aliana, Candace, Nicole, Julia and more are featured in the Kindness is Cool PSA — by Sew Branded — video, which is directed by Scott Woodward.
"Kindness just make everyone's day, and in the world today, we need love and light and a lot of it! Everyone's going through their own pain, big or small. I find, especially in New York City, when I just smile at someone, they'll smile back and it makes their day. Kindness is cool. We did this PSA with these wonderful, successful women, and we're able to reach people globally," the notes. "It's important to note with social media and the internet — it's hard for young adults. To help make one person smile at a time brings me some peace. It just makes sense to make everyone feel better!"
"When I heard about this through my dear friend Anna Rothschild, I jumped," she continues. "The other women know that social media and being in the public eye is not always kind. I just want to pay it forward because it's a tough business. Everyone needs kindness in every walk of life. What I read on social media and what these children are going through, it breaks my heart. As a single mother, I have to help out and tell them they're strong and light is at the end of the tunnel. It's important to get this message out."
Tickets are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your attendance, visit https://luisadiazfoundation.org/maggala2025/.