Dina Lohan Says She's 'Super Close' With Her 4 Kids: 'They Tell Me Everything'

Additionally, Dina, Aliana, Candace, Nicole, Julia and more are featured in the Kindness is Cool PSA — by Sew Branded — video, which is directed by Scott Woodward.

"Kindness just make everyone's day, and in the world today, we need love and light and a lot of it! Everyone's going through their own pain, big or small. I find, especially in New York City, when I just smile at someone, they'll smile back and it makes their day. Kindness is cool. We did this PSA with these wonderful, successful women, and we're able to reach people globally," the notes. "It's important to note with social media and the internet — it's hard for young adults. To help make one person smile at a time brings me some peace. It just makes sense to make everyone feel better!"

"When I heard about this through my dear friend Anna Rothschild, I jumped," she continues. "The other women know that social media and being in the public eye is not always kind. I just want to pay it forward because it's a tough business. Everyone needs kindness in every walk of life. What I read on social media and what these children are going through, it breaks my heart. As a single mother, I have to help out and tell them they're strong and light is at the end of the tunnel. It's important to get this message out."