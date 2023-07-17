He's Here! Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is finally a mom!
The Parent Trap actress and her husband, Bader Shammas, recently welcomed a healthy baby boy named Luai, her representative confirmed on Monday, July 17.
"The family is over the moon in love," the former child star's rep said in the statement, noting their bundle of joy was born in Dubai. The baby's exact birth date is not yet known.
In March, Lohan announced she and the financier were expecting their first child together after tying the knot in 2022. "We are blessed and excited," the Mean Girls star gushed over her pregnancy.
Over the past few months, Lohan was celebrated by her family members with a lavish baby shower thrown by her mother, Dina Lohan, and her sister, Aliana Lohan. While the new mama got in quality time with her family, the Get A Clue star made clear during a 2022 interview that she will be raising her and Shammas' children in the United Arab Emirates.
"I want to have kids," she previously said about her family plans after settling down overseas. "It’s so safe there, and the schools are great. It’s so detached from everything that I’m used to. … It’s nice to have a separate world that’s my own."
Shortly before giving birth, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to show her gratitude for all of the love she was receiving before taking on mom duties. "Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life," she penned alongside multiple snaps of friends and family holding her growing bump.
Lohan and Shammas were first linked in February 2020 and announced their engagement in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍," she captioned the sweet photo shared to Instagram of the two highlighting her giant engagement ring.
