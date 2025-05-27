'Crazy' Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Specific' Skincare Secrets Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Lindsay Lohan recently made headlines for her youthful look — and now she's spilling the beans on her routine that has her glowing.

In a new interview, the Freaky Friday star, 38, said she's been working on a beauty company.

“I am developing my own line," she told SNL star Chloe Fineman, who conducted the interview.

When Fineman asked her more about the brand, Lohan replied, “More along the beauty line. It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health.”