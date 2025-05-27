'Crazy' Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Specific' Skincare Secrets Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors
Lindsay Lohan recently made headlines for her youthful look — and now she's spilling the beans on her routine that has her glowing.
In a new interview, the Freaky Friday star, 38, said she's been working on a beauty company.
“I am developing my own line," she told SNL star Chloe Fineman, who conducted the interview.
When Fineman asked her more about the brand, Lohan replied, “More along the beauty line. It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health.”
Lindsay Lohan's Specific Routine Explored
Lohan went into more details about what she does every day.
“Oh, God, I don’t even know how to answer that. I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she said.
“My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them,” she added. “Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers. There’s a new at-home [laser] I saw that Julianne Moore was using that looked really good. It’s good for around your mouth. I’ve heard it all."
Motherhood Changed Lindsay Lohan
The actress, who shares son Luai with husband Bader Shammas, also said motherhood changed her — literally and figuratively.
"My skin changed after having my son," she explained. "It got really sensitive. That’s what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything. I did blood tests, and I was like, 'I want to know everything I’m allergic to.' So I cut everything out, and that’s kind of when everything started to change for me."
When the mom-of-one's face made headlines, her father, Michael Lohan, denied she went under the knife.
“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” he told a news outlet, adding that her new appearance is the result of “peels, fillers and Botox.”
“Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” he continued.
Lindsay herself also shut down the speculation, telling Elle: “I’m like, when? With what time? Where?”