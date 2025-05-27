or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lindsay Lohan
OK LogoNEWS

'Crazy' Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Specific' Skincare Secrets Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photo of Lindsay Lohan.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan revealed her 'skincare' secrets after plastic surgery rumors swirled about her face.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan recently made headlines for her youthful look — and now she's spilling the beans on her routine that has her glowing.

In a new interview, the Freaky Friday star, 38, said she's been working on a beauty company.

“I am developing my own line," she told SNL star Chloe Fineman, who conducted the interview.

When Fineman asked her more about the brand, Lohan replied, “More along the beauty line. It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan's Specific Routine Explored

lindsay lohan reveals specific skincare secrets after plastic surgery rumors swirled
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan said she loves using eye patches.

Lohan went into more details about what she does every day.

“Oh, God, I don’t even know how to answer that. I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she said.

“My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them,” she added. “Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers. There’s a new at-home [laser] I saw that Julianne Moore was using that looked really good. It’s good for around your mouth. I’ve heard it all."

Article continues below advertisement

Motherhood Changed Lindsay Lohan

lindsay lohan reveals specific skincare secrets after plastic surgery rumors swirled dr radmila lukian ig
Source: Dr Radmila Lukia/Instagram

The actress said her skin changed 'after having my son.'

MORE ON:
Lindsay Lohan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The actress, who shares son Luai with husband Bader Shammas, also said motherhood changed her — literally and figuratively.

"My skin changed after having my son," she explained. "It got really sensitive. That’s what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything. I did blood tests, and I was like, 'I want to know everything I’m allergic to.' So I cut everything out, and that’s kind of when everything started to change for me."

Article continues below advertisement

lindsay lohan reveals specific skincare secrets after plastic surgery rumors swirled nexus mega
Source: NEXUS/MEGA

Michael Lohan said she never went under the knife.

When the mom-of-one's face made headlines, her father, Michael Lohan, denied she went under the knife.

“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” he told a news outlet, adding that her new appearance is the result of “peels, fillers and Botox.”

“Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay lohan reveals specific skincare secrets after plastic surgery rumors swirled chris collis elle
Source: Chris Collis/ELLE

Lindsay Lohan shut down speculation over her face.

Lindsay herself also shut down the speculation, telling Elle: “I’m like, when? With what time? Where?”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.