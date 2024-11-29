Lindsay Lohan Has 'Never Had Any Plastic Surgery Done Ever,' Her Father Reveals as Rumors Swirl About Her Glowing Look
Lindsay Lohan, who is back in the spotlight as she's been promoting her latest Netflix movie, Our Little Secret, made waves for looking better than ever — but her father, Michael Lohan, admitted his famous daughter is just aging gracefully.
“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” Michael, 64, said in a new interview, adding that the Mean Girls star, 38, has done “peels, fillers and Botox.”
“Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” the proud dad gushed, adding that he thinks it is “disgusting” for people to “propagate false narratives” about whether celebrities have gone under the knife.
When the red-headed beauty, who shares son Luai with husband Bader Shammas, appeared on several shows, including The View, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and more, people couldn't help but rave of how amazing she looks.
“Lindsay Lohan glow up needs to be studied,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, “Specifically dying to know the Lindsay Lohan procedures. She has never. Ever. Ever looked better. Someone please tell us and the doctors name and phone number as I would like to book my appt for 5-7 years from now. Maybe sooner given how amazing she looks.”
Though the actress has never publicly commented on whether she's gotten plastic surgery, an insider echoed her dad's comments.
“Lindsay has not had any work done,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Her appearance is due to her healthy lifestyle. She does not do drugs, eats really well, loves to do cleanses.”
They added, “She is constantly getting facials and other natural beauty procedures. She is also doing Pilates and working out. She is in better shape than she has ever been.”
The mom-of-one previously laughed at how people are astounded with her looks.
“I just take care of my skin," she revealed to Allure. “I’ve tried Morpheus, IPL, and lasers. I try not to do them too much, but I’m always interested in what else is out there, what else is coming out.”
She continued, “One thing I’ve embraced more since becoming a mom is going out naturally and not feeling the need to put something on my face all the time. I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don’t feel that way anymore. I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am.”
Page Six interviewed Michael.