Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Fresh Face in Purple Mini Dress Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors
Lindsay Lohan stepped out in style to show off her fresh face amid plastic surgery rumors.
The Freaky Friday actress, 38, attended CinemaCon on April 3 with visibly smoother, more glowy and lifted skin, sparking a storm of comments from fans speculating she got cosmetic surgery done.
In particular, a Friday, April 4, Instagram carousel Lohan posted of her look from the event received over 2,500 comments.
"Who's your surgeon?" one user asked, while another quipped, "I'll have what she's having."
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with one person going as far as to say, "If I ever win the lotto, the first thing I'm doing is seeing LL's dermatologist."
Paris Hilton showed her support for her friend's seemingly new look, posting a heart eye emoji and pink hearts.
Lohan has not confirmed or denied any plastic surgery gossip, but she has admitted to taking good care of her skin.
"I’ve tried Morpheus, IPL, and lasers," she revealed to Allure in October 2024. "I try not to do them too much, but I’m always interested in what else is out there, what else is coming out."
She also lets her skin breathe so it can stay in top shape.
"One thing I’ve embraced more since becoming a mom is going out naturally and not feeling the need to put something on my face all the time," said Lohan, who has a son, Luai, 1. "I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don’t feel that way anymore. I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am."
- Lindsay Lohan Glows in Makeup-Free Selfie Alongside Anti-Aging Specialist After Her Youthful Look Sparked Plastic Surgery Accusations
- Lindsay Lohan Has 'Never Had Any Plastic Surgery Done Ever,' Her Father Reveals as Rumors Swirl About Her Glowing Look
- Demi Moore's Face Looks Different In Nearly Every Instagram Post — And Fans Have Taken Notice
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lohan stunned in a summery purple mini dress — accented with a pink tweed Chanel bag and matching sunglasses — at the Las Vegas convention. She kept her hair swept to one side in loose curls, highlighting a pair of chunky gold earrings.
At the event, she took the stage alongside Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis to build hype for the upcoming sequel, set to be released on August 8. The duo served as presenters for Disney and shared their upcoming slate of projects.
The longtime actress was also honored with the 2025 Vanguard Award for her decades-long impact in the film industry.
"I first saw myself on the big screen when I was very young in The Parent Trap with Disney, and it was so surreal, but I felt right at home," she said in her acceptance speech. She gave a special shoutout to Disney for giving her her start, as well as an honorable mention of her husband, Bader Shammas.
"Thank you, CinemaCon, for believing in me and for coming to cinema and bringing me here for this wonderful recognition," she added. "Thank you so much. God bless and have a great night."
Lohan accepted her award in a glamorous black gown, featuring a plunging V-neck and thigh-high slit. The actress exuded effortless glamour in a shimmering silver necklace that popped against the ensemble's bare neckline.
Lohan and Curtis star in the Freaky Friday revival, Freakier Friday, which revisits their characters, Anna and Tess, 22 years in the future. Now, Anna has a daughter and a stepdaughter, who may also find themselves involved in the historic identity swap.
Chad Michael Murray, Chloe Fineman, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Vanessa Bayer all joined the cast of the Disney flick, which will be released in theaters.