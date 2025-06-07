Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Beauty Secrets: Pilates, Self-Care and Delicious Eats!
Lindsay Lohan is glowing, and fans are taking note. The Mean Girls star wowed audiences in an '80s-inspired Old Navy activewear ad, showcasing her commitment to health and happiness.
She opened up about her wellness routines, from skincare to fitness and tasty meals.
Here's a breakdown of everything Lohan shared about her journey to feeling great.
Lindsay Lohan's Skincare Routine
Lohan's love for skincare shines through in her interview with Elle. "I'm crazy about [my] skin and health," she said. The actress kicks off her mornings with a juice blend of carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil and apple.
"I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water," she added.
The new mom also has a few unique favorites. "I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything," she shared.
Lohan emphasized the importance of hydration, saying, "I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water."
Daily self-care includes eye patches, ice-cold water on her face and laser treatments.
After welcoming her son, Luai, in 2023, Lohan noticed changes in her skin. She underwent blood tests to identify allergies, adjusting her skincare routine accordingly.
Lindsay Lohan's Fitness Routine
In her Old Navy commercial, Lohan donned a red workout set, channeling Jane Fonda as she led an aerobics class.
But her go-to workouts are different. "I love Pilates, and I mix it with a little CrossFit," she told Bustle. "Depending on what I want to focus on, sometimes my trainer is tougher on me — which I like…"
Lohan values strength training now more than ever. "Exercise wasn't such a big thing in our generation — health and wellness weren't as big as they are now," she explained. "But with time and as you age, you realize the importance of it and how great you feel."
For Lohan’s, exercise is ingrained in her daily life, helping her keep up with her son while rewarding her with endorphins.
Lindsay Lohan's Favorite Meals and Snacks
When it comes to food, Lohan has her favorites.
During an interview with EatingWell, she revealed her go-to snacks include "little gluten-free thin crackers" and nuts for energy on the go.
She joked, "Usually, it's my son's snacks that are in my bag… Luckily, he likes chips now, so we can share those."
For dinner, she enjoys "a good go-to pasta" or grilled chicken with lemon sauce, served alongside refreshing rice or orzo. Eating well doesn't mean overindulging for Lohan. "I like to eat something where I still feel light after," she shared.
Whether it's a salad packed with protein or enjoying meals with loved ones, Lohan finds joy in keeping her meals balanced.
Lindsay Lohan's Commitment to Wellness
Lohan self-care extends beyond physical health. She practices "breathwork and mindful meditation" to ground herself before busy days. "I put my phone down an hour before I go to sleep," she said.