Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Baby Boy Luai Changed Her Life: 'I Don't Want to Leave Him'
Lindsay Lohan's life has taken a 180 in the last several years.
After giving birth to her first child, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas, the Freaky Friday star said goodbye to her days of partying in Hollywood and starring in risqué roles, as she now wants to keep her projects family friendly.
"I want to do things that my son can see," the Life Size alum, 37, explained of the change in the direction of her career. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."
"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," Lohan noted of entering parenthood while juggling her work.
"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she noted of her 7-month-old. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."
Luckily for her latest project, Irish Wish, Lohan had her spouse, 37, and her brother Dakota "Cody" Lohan working alongside her.
"It was a fun experience, Netflix does that really well — the set becomes a family," the Parent Trap star said of the film in a separate interview. "We laughed a lot. Sometimes we broke and had to go back. It was great, but I think it wasn’t for him [Shammas]!"
The former child star's life has been a dream ever since she married her man in 2022.
"She didn’t want to be a celebrity," a source spilled. "All she wanted was to have a home, a husband and a family and some measure of stability."
Just as Lohan noted, the focus of her acting career has completely shifted. "She’s all for doing more movies so long as they have a wholesome message behind them and they don’t conflict with her family life," the source noted. "She’s all about balance now."
"She and Bader have been talking about another baby and they want to make that happen in the next year or two," the insider explained. "Lindsay feels like her life has never been better."
The Just My Luck star hasn't shied away from expressing her happiness over finding her person and living her happily ever after. "You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team," she spilled in a 2023 interview. "You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like."
E! News conducted the interview with Lohan about how her baby changed her life.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Lohan about Shammas.