Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Baby Boy Luai Changed Her Life: 'I Don't Want to Leave Him'

"I want to do things that my son can see," the Life Size alum, 37, explained of the change in the direction of her career. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," Lohan noted of entering parenthood while juggling her work.

"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she noted of her 7-month-old. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."