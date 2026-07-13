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Lindsey Graham's Sister’s Senate Appointment Triggers Scrutiny After Trump Recommendation and Brother’s Sudden Death: 'Nepotism Is Alive and Well'

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Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham's sister Darline Graham Nordone has been appointed to fill his Senate seat after his passing.

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July 13 2026, Updated 6:28 p.m. ET

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Lindsey Graham's sister Darline Graham Nordone has been appointed to fill his Senate seat after his sudden and untimely death at the age of 71.

Nordone was recommended to obtain her late brother's South Carolina seat by Donald Trump on Monday, July 13.

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Lindsey Graham Died on July 11 at the Age of 71

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recommended Darline Graham Nordone be appointed the seat.

Graham died on July 11 due to a ruptured aorta brought on by chronic heart disease at his Washington, D.C., home following his trip to Ukraine.

According to the medical examiner, he passed away from “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease." The condition plagues older men and involves a tear in the body’s main artery.

The political decision was met with a heap of backlash across social media, with people blasting the apparent "nepotism" present in the situation.

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Fans Fumed Over Darline Graham Nordone's Selection

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Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham passed away on July 11 at the age of 71.

"Appointing a family member to an elected position? Neat democracy you have there America," someone penned on X.

"She has no government experience," one rolled their eyes, while another simply called the choice "sickening." One user chimed in: "Nepotism is alive and well."

Another person wondered if the decision was even "legal," with a different user writing, "How can they just appoint anyone, w--?"

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image of Lindsey graham sister
Source: Fox News

Darline Graham Nordone is the newest South Carolina senator.

"This country is not real what the f---?" one scoffed, with another commenter adding: "The only 'qualification' needed to serve in the MAGA-led Republican Party is to faithfully do whatever [Trump] commands."

"Who needs elections when you can just swap out politicians?" one asked.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Nordone's appointment during a ceremony on Monday morning.

"It's my honor to ask his little sister, Darlene Graham, to finish his work for him now," McMaster said.

Darline Graham Nordone Is Now South Carolina's First Female Senator

image of Lindsey graham sister
Source: Fox News

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the appointment during a ceremony on July 13.

"After we spoke on the phone in the wee hours of Sunday morning and you agreed to serve through tears, I had wondered what you would say, and I was humbled by your quickness to see the duty that you had to serve. And I called the president afterwards, and he thought it was a great idea," he continued.

Trump, 80, gave his recommendation for Nordone on his Truth Social account, calling her "wonderful."

"This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly," the POTUS scribed online.

Nordone is now South Carolina's first female senator. She has never held a government position before.

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