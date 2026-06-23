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'Fed Up' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quits Republican Party Amid Ongoing Feud With Former Ally Donald Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene is continuing to distance herself from the president.

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June 23 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene declared she's no longer a Republican.

Shortly after Tucker Carlson revealed on Fox News that he doesn't stand with Republican Party anymore, the former Congresswoman shared a similar announcement on X.

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'We Are Done With the America Last Republican Party'

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Marjorie Taylor Greene,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene declared 'she's done supporting the Republican Party.'

"Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party. There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country," she wrote via X on Monday, June 22.

"That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either," Greene clarified. "But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene turned on the president after he called the Jeffrey Epstein files a hoax.

Greene has been going at it with Donald Trump for months despite the Georgia resident once being one of his biggest supporters.

She began to change her tune on the president last year, as she wasn't satisfied with the way the government handled the slow release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which the POTUS called a "hoax."

"It’s not a hoax. It’s not a lie. On that note, every Republican should be able to sign onto this. And that’s the real hoax — that they’re afraid to sign onto it because somebody who’s a real coward from one of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration," she previously explained of her discontent. "I take very big offense to that because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected."

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MTG Resigned From Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with the POTUS led to her resigning from Congress.

Trump responded by calling Greene a "traitor."

She alleged she and her family were receiving death threats for going against the president and supporting Epstein's victims.

In November 2025, Greene announced she was resigning from Congress and cited Trump and his supporters' "hurtful and hateful" words as one of the reasons.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious," she added. "I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better."

'It Was All a Lie'

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed Donald Trump for not putting America first.

"MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," Greene said in another interview, expressing her belief that Trump has not followed through on his "America first" campaign promise.

She also shared her regret over participating in "toxic politics."

"There were only 4 of us, Republicans, that signed the discharge petition to force the vote to release the Epstein files. Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and myself,” she wrote on X. “Trump has come after us one by one ever since then.”

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