Lindsey Graham’s 2016 Warning About Donald Trump Resurfaces After His Sudden Death

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Following the sudden death of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham at age 71 on Friday, July 11, a 2016 social media post where he sharply warned against nominating Donald Trump went viral online. The post, originally shared by Graham on X on May 3, 2016, reads: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.” He published the statement during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, right as Trump secured a decisive victory in the Indiana primary, forcing his final remaining competitors to drop out of the race. Graham wasn’t always a devout Trump acolyte as he was in death. Because of that, the quote gained sudden traction as observers, critics and political observers reflected on Graham's marred political legacy.

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Lindsey Graham Changed His Tune About Donald Trump

Source: MEGA ; @Lindseygrahamsc/x In 2016, Lindsey Graham claimed the U.S. will get 'destroyed' if Donald Trump becomes president.

Though he began as an outspoken primary opponent who once called Trump "unfit for office,” Graham famously pivoted to become one of Trump's most fiercely loyal allies, golf partners and defenders in the Senate. Graham, who was also running for president in 2016, was initially one of Trump's most vocal critics, famously calling him a "race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot" and a jack--- during the 2015-2016 campaign. When asked by CNN how to make America great again, Graham answered: "Tell Donald Trump to go to h---.” Once Trump secured the presidency, Graham's political posture flipped dramatically and shockingly.

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Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham wound up becoming a staunch Donald Trump supporter.

Graham transformed into one of Trump's closest confidants, frequently advising him on foreign policy, taking a hardline stance on Iran, and vigorously defending him during high-profile events like the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings. Graham stated that his strong defense of Kavanaugh in 2018 acted as a major turning point, which did wonders for his standing with Republican voters in South Carolina. Though Graham's allegiance briefly wavered — famously saying "count me out" and "enough is enough" following the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection — he ultimately reconnected with Trump shortly after. In his later years, Graham’s rhetoric toward Trump was exceedingly effusive. During a rally in South Carolina, Graham laughed and remarked: "I want to start with a bunch of thank yous. I want to thank the big guy, God. Trump comes later. Mr. President, you're not far behind God.”

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How Did Lindsey Graham Die?

Source: MEGA The politician died from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Following the news of his sudden death from a preliminary cause of an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, commonly described as a tear in the main artery of the heart related to the hardening of the arteries, social media pundits pounced on the viral tweet. “Lindsey Graham’s gone, but this tweet will live on forever. He could have deleted it, but he never did. One of the few things he ever got right,” posted one. “Lindsey Graham was right in 2016, but he sadly ended up capitulating to Trump and being part of what he warned Americans about,” said another.

Source: MEGA Social media users resurfaced Lindsey Graham's warning about the POTUS.