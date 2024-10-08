or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Everybody Stands Up and Claps': Lindsey Graham Compared Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort to North Korea, Author Claims

Split photo of Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham reportedly said everyone 'stands and claps' when Donald Trump enters the room at Mar-a-Lago.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham drew an unsettling connection between Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago and North Korea, according to Bob Woodward’s new book War.

In an excerpt of the tell-all tome, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 15, Woodward claimed Graham said visiting the Florida resort was a "little bit like going to North Korea."

Article continues below advertisement
lindsey graham compared donald trump mar a lago north korea
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham is a Republican Senator of South Carolina.

Graham reportedly added, "Everybody stands up and claps every time Trump comes in."

In 2022, filmmaker Alex Holder made similar comments about the ex-prez to "The Bulwark Podcast."

"What Trump does in Mar-a-Lago and why he loves it there so much is that he just walks around where people are having dinner just to get a round of applause," Holder said at the time. "So he will just walk into the dinner area ... there will be a cheer, and then he will go out, and then he'll go back in again, and go out. He just loves that admiration."

Article continues below advertisement
lindsey graham compared donald trump mar a lago north korea
Source: MEGA

Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

In another excerpt of War, Graham suggested Trump was feeling the heat amid his 2024 election campaign after becoming the first former POTUS to ever face criminal charges.

"Trump is becoming more erratic," he said, per Woodward. "These court cases. I think they would rattle anybody."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bob woodward war

'War' will be released on October 15.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted four times last year. His first indictment came in March 2023 when a grand jury charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty, but on May 30, 2024, a jury found him guilty on all counts. His sentencing will not occur until after the November election.

The 78-year-old was also indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, and in Washington, D.C. However, a Supreme Court ruling that stated a president had immunity for any "official" acts has stalled some of the cases.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rant immigrants bad genes cross border
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to face criminal charges.

Despite the severity of the charges, earlier this year, Trump stated he wasn't particularly concerned by his snowballing legal woes.

"If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life," he reportedly said. "Once I got indicted, I said, well, now the gloves have to come off."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.