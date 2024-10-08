'Everybody Stands Up and Claps': Lindsey Graham Compared Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort to North Korea, Author Claims
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham drew an unsettling connection between Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago and North Korea, according to Bob Woodward’s new book War.
In an excerpt of the tell-all tome, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 15, Woodward claimed Graham said visiting the Florida resort was a "little bit like going to North Korea."
Graham reportedly added, "Everybody stands up and claps every time Trump comes in."
In 2022, filmmaker Alex Holder made similar comments about the ex-prez to "The Bulwark Podcast."
"What Trump does in Mar-a-Lago and why he loves it there so much is that he just walks around where people are having dinner just to get a round of applause," Holder said at the time. "So he will just walk into the dinner area ... there will be a cheer, and then he will go out, and then he'll go back in again, and go out. He just loves that admiration."
In another excerpt of War, Graham suggested Trump was feeling the heat amid his 2024 election campaign after becoming the first former POTUS to ever face criminal charges.
"Trump is becoming more erratic," he said, per Woodward. "These court cases. I think they would rattle anybody."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted four times last year. His first indictment came in March 2023 when a grand jury charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
Trump pleaded not guilty, but on May 30, 2024, a jury found him guilty on all counts. His sentencing will not occur until after the November election.
The 78-year-old was also indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, and in Washington, D.C. However, a Supreme Court ruling that stated a president had immunity for any "official" acts has stalled some of the cases.
Despite the severity of the charges, earlier this year, Trump stated he wasn't particularly concerned by his snowballing legal woes.
"If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life," he reportedly said. "Once I got indicted, I said, well, now the gloves have to come off."