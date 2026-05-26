NEWS Lindsie Chrisley Smiles in Mug Shot as She Vows to 'Fight' Charges After Being Arrested for DUI and Attempting to Elude Police in Georgia Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office; MEGA Lindsie Chrisley was booked into Cherokee County Jail but later released on bond. Rebecca Friedman May 26 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lindsie Chrisley isn't backing down after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to elude police. The former reality television star vowed to "fight the charges" made against her after being taken into police custody around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, in Georgia. In a mug shot released by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Chrisley could be seen smiling while wearing her blonde hair down in what appeared to be an orange prison-provided shirt.

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Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Linside Chrisley was arrested for DUI less safe, attempting to elude police, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding.

Court records show the 36-year-old was booked that evening, but released around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, after posting bond. Per Cherokee County Jail, Chrisley was specifically arrested for DUI less safe, attempting to elude police, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding. In Georgia, DUI less safe charges are used to clarify an individual can be charged with driving under the influence even if their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is below 0.08 percent. Chrisley's bail had been set at $1,355 for the DUI less safe, $680 for improper passing, $565 for reckless driving and $2,006 for speeding.

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Lindsie Chrisley Vows to 'Fight the Charges'

Source: MEGA Lindsie Chrisley claimed she was pulled over for 'speeding past a car' that had 'almost hit an animal.'

In a statement to TMZ after her release, the estranged daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, challenged her charges, declaring, "I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was." Lindsie's arrest is the latest legal issue to plague her family in recent years.

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Inside Chrisley Family's Legal Battles

Source: MEGA Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison on a Trump pardon in May 2025.

Her father and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, recently marked one year since being granted full pardons from President Donald Trump in May 2025 after being convicted in November 2022 of tax evasion and bank fraud. They were set to spend more than a decade behind bars before their release. Lindsie's boyfriend, David Landsman, was also arrested just weeks prior to her DUI on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated assault/strangulation in Georgia.

Source: @beastofrealestate/Instagram Lindsie Chrisley's boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested in April following an alleged domestic violence incident.