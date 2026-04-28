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Julie Chrisley Shows Off Her 40-Pound Weight Loss at Mar-a-Lago Nearly 1 Year After Trump Pardon: Photo

Photo of Savannah, Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley looked unrecognizable in a new photo with her family after losing 40 pounds.

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April 28 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

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Julie Chrisley is back and better than ever.

The reality TV alum, 53, was noticeably slimmer as she flaunted her 40-pound weight loss in Mar-a-Lago on Monday, April 27.

Savannah Chrisley posed alongside parents Julie and Todd on gold-adorned steps leading up to the luxe club in Palm Beach, Fla.

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Image of Julie Chrisley visited Mar-a-Lago with her family.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley visited Mar-a-Lago with her family.

The family was all smiles as they sported matching suits. Julie stunned in pale pink, while Savannah opted for yellow with a long, gold cross necklace. Todd complemented the women in a beige blazer and trousers, paired with a pink tie.

The group attended an event sponsored by the Jack Brewer Foundation. Their table was marked by Bible verse Isaiah 1:17, printed on a card in front of a large floral bouquet.

Savannah shared a snapshot of the table setting, complete with gold silverware and small gift bags.

“Best weekend. faith, family, and a whole lot of answered prayers. 🤍if you’ve ever built a home, did you get to pick your lot?” the 28-year-old captioned her post.

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Image of Todd Chrisley gushed over wife Julie's appearance.
Source: @toddchrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley gushed over wife Julie's appearance.

Fans praised Julie’s fresh look in the comments section.

“Your mom is glowing omg,” one user wrote, to which Savannah responded, “Doesn’t she look great?!”

A second fan agreed: “She looks AMAZING! I am so happy for you all! 🩷.”

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Julie Chrisley Lost Weight and Got Plastic Surgery

Image of Julie Chrisley lost 40 pounds post-prison.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley lost 40 pounds post-prison.

During the Wednesday, April 22, episode of her "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast, Julie attributed her new appearance to a combination of plastic surgery and losing weight.

The Chrisley matriarch shed 40 pounds off her “heaviest weight” in addition to visiting Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Charles J. Galanis.

"What I had done just enhances what I've already done with losing the weight,” she expressed.

Todd, 57, gushed over his wife’s stunning look in a Tuesday, April 21, post of her smiling in a blue pinstripe blazer.

“Yes @savannahchrisley I am posting to celebrate my beauty and to brag for how fortunate I am, but you need to stay off the gram,” he wrote.

Why Were Todd and Julie Chrisley in Prison?

Image of Julie and Todd Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Julie and Todd Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie for their bank and tax evasion crimes on May 27, 2025.

"It’s a terrible thing," Trump told the Chrisley children at the time, "but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."

He added, "They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing."

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