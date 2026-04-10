Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Arrested for Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Strangling Her During Explosive Argument Amid Engagement Rumors

Lindsie Chrisley was allegedly the victim of aggravated assault by strangulation at the hands of her boyfriend, David Landsman.

Lindsie Chrisley was reportedly left with visible injuries after her boyfriend, David Landsman, allegedly strangled her during an explosive argument.

According to Woodstock Police, the famed former reality star's significant other was booked into the Cherokee County jail on one count of aggravated assault-strangulation, per a report released by TMZ on Friday, April 10.

Landsman was apparently the one to call police after being confronted by Chrisley about a lie she caught him in. Once the conflict turned volatile, "The Southern Tea" podcaster tried to leave, causing Landsman to go "berserk," sources claimed to the news outlet.