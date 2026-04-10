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Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Arrested for Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Strangling Her During Explosive Argument Amid Engagement Rumors

Composite photo of Lindsie Chrisley and David Landsman.
Source: MEGA

Lindsie Chrisley was allegedly the victim of aggravated assault by strangulation at the hands of her boyfriend, David Landsman.

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April 10 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

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Lindsie Chrisley was reportedly left with visible injuries after her boyfriend, David Landsman, allegedly strangled her during an explosive argument.

According to Woodstock Police, the famed former reality star's significant other was booked into the Cherokee County jail on one count of aggravated assault-strangulation, per a report released by TMZ on Friday, April 10.

Landsman was apparently the one to call police after being confronted by Chrisley about a lie she caught him in. Once the conflict turned volatile, "The Southern Tea" podcaster tried to leave, causing Landsman to go "berserk," sources claimed to the news outlet.

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Lindsie Chrisley Had Visible Injuries When Police Arrived to Scene

Law enforcement officials spotted the injuries on Lindsie upon arrival, the insider noted.

In the state of Georgia, the serious felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation is filed against someone who allegedly assaulted another person using any object, device, or instrument — including hands to prevent them from breathing normally or circulating blood flow, as well as obstructing a person's nose and mouth, likely resulting in strangulation.

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Lindsie Chrisley and David Landsman Recently Sparked Engagement Rumors

A conviction for an aggravated assault by strangulation charge carries a a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Landsman's arrest comes just weeks after he teased a potential engagement between him and Chrisley while showing off a massive ring on her finger in a photo shared to Instagram.

In the snap, Landsman held his girlfriend's hand while tagging her father, Todd Chrisley, and asking for his blessing to marry his daughter.

More to come...

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