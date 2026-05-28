Lindsie Chrisley’s DUI Arrest Raises Stakes in Georgia Legal Battle
May 28 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
Lindsie Chrisley’s latest legal trouble is unfolding far beyond a simple traffic stop.
The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 36, was arrested in Cherokee County, Georgia, on May 23 after being pulled over around 10:25 p.m. Authorities booked her on a string of charges, including DUI less safe, attempting to elude police, improper passing, reckless driving, and speeding. She was released early the next morning after posting bond.
Chrisley told TMZ she plans to “fight the charge.”
“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was,” Chrisley said.
What ‘DUI Less Safe’ Really Means
Unlike in many states, Georgia law allows prosecutors to pursue a DUI conviction even without a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) above the typical legal limit of 0.08%.
“Lindsie Chrisley’s arrest in Cherokee County is a textbook example of how quickly traffic offenses can snowball into serious legal jeopardy in Georgia,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner of Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case.
“In Georgia, prosecutors don't need a BAC over 0.08% to secure a conviction — an officer’s observation of impairment combined with explicitly dangerous driving is enough,” he added.
Why Multiple Charges Complicate the Case
“When DUI and reckless driving are charged together in Georgia, it generally means the State is alleging both impairment and unsafe or aggressive driving behavior arising from the same incident,” said Willie Heard, a Georgia-based attorney for Sweet James, who is not involved in the case. The addition of attempting to elude police doesn’t help.
According to Spodek, Chrisley’s own explanation could become part of the prosecution’s case.
“From a prosecutor's perspective, this is a voluntary, on-the-record admission to improper passing and speeding,” he explained.
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What Happens Next
The case will likely follow a familiar path: arraignment, evidence review, and potential plea negotiations before any trial. Chrisley is expected to enter a not guilty plea, with her legal team then examining police reports, dashcam footage, and any field sobriety testing.
“Most DUI cases in Georgia resolve before trial, but the outcome depends heavily on the strength of the evidence and how early the defense begins investigating the case,” Heard noted
Spodek pointed out that Chrisley’s defense faces “a strict 30-day deadline to prevent an automatic license suspension.”
“Her legal team now faces a steep uphill battle to negotiate a highly coveted plea reduction to just reckless driving,” he added.
A High-Profile Moment Under Scrutiny
The arrest comes following the release of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, from prison last year after receiving presidential pardons.
“Her best move right now is simple,” Spodek said of Lindsie’s case.”Stop talking to the press, enter a formal 'Not Guilty' plea at arraignment, and force the state to prove these overlapping charges using dashcam footage.”