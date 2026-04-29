or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Todd Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Todd Chrisley Recalls Crying in Bed During Emotional First Night in Prison as Reality Set In: 'I Was So Angry With God'

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley admitted he was very emotional when the lights went out on his first night in prison.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Todd Chrisley had an emotional first few hours behind bars.

In a new episode of the “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast, the reality star, 57, recalled what it was like spending his first night in prison in January 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @unlockedwithsavannah/Instagram

Todd Chrisley cried during his first night in prison.

“It didn’t set in with me until that evening, that I realized that I wasn’t going to see [wife Julie Chrisley] again,” he recounted. “That was hard, that first night. And I was so angry with God. I remember when the lights went out, I laid there and I cried. And I said, ‘God, why have you forsaken me? What did I do in my life that warrants this? You know these things are not true, yet you allowed it to happen.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump.
Source: @unlockedwithsavannah/Instagram

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump.

Todd — who served time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida — disclosed that when he went to sleep, God came to him in his dreams with a profound message.

“[He] said, ‘I have planted you where I need you, and when you leave, they will rise,’” the 57-year-old remembered. “I now understand what that dream meant.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentence ended early.
Source: @unlockedwithsavannah/Instagram

Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentence ended early.

Julie — who stayed at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky — was also emotional during her first day in prison.

“I don’t think it hit me that we were leaving and not going to see each other, speak to each other for years potentially,” the mom, 53, started.

“We were still in shock,” Todd agreed. “You said, ‘Are you afraid?’ And I said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘No, God has taken that from me.’”

Savannah, 28, then pointed out how her parents didn’t want her to get out of the car to hug them goodbye.

“Because it was never goodbye for me. It was ‘see you later,’” the Chrisley family patriarch explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Savannah Chrisley interviewed her parents for her podcast.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley interviewed her parents for her podcast.

Todd and Julie were pardoned by Donald Trump for their bank and tax evasion crimes on May 27, 2025.

"It’s a terrible thing," President Trump told the Chrisley children at the time, "but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."

The POTUS, 79, further expressed, "They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Todd Chrisley maintains he was innocent.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley maintains he was innocent.

At a May 2025 press conference after he was released, Todd maintained he was innocent.

“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he shared. “It could be you. It could be any of you.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said he would only “have remorse if it was something I did.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.