BREAKING NEWS
Lingerie-Clad Kim Petras Nearly Reveals Her Private Parts in Scandalous Snap

Source: MEGA; @kimpetras/Instagram

Kim Petras stunned fans with a racy post, rocking the same lingerie she wore in her new music video.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

Kim Petras is heating up social media!

The Grammy-winning pop star sent her fans into overdrive after posting a sizzling photo of herself in barely-there black lingerie, almost revealing more than she intended.

In one shot, she wore a tiny black bra that barely covered her curves. The next one showed her tugging down a pair of black panties paired with tights, flaunting her toned midriff and leaving little to the imagination.

The steamy snaps dropped just after the release of her new music video for “Freak It,” which was filmed in Paris and premiered on Wednesday, November 11.

Teasing the video, Petras captioned her post, “Should we freak it tomorrow?”

Before the video’s release, Petras opened up to People about how the Paris shoot came together. The singer said the project was completely self-funded and filmed during an actual night out at the legendary club Les Bains.

“It came together really last minute. My friends that I've met at parties and artists that I've met were like, ‘We're going to f----- do it, and we have no budget, and we don't care,’” Petras said.

“They let us film there, and we just had an insane night,” she continued. “It was a truly freaky night. We really partied and filmed it all, and it feels real and raw and crazy.”

Despite partying until sunrise, Petras still managed to show up for Paris Fashion Week the next morning.

“I had another fashion show to go to, so it was just pulling through. But I feel like I'm pretty good at being hungover and still doing my job and posing,” she said. “It doesn't prohibit me from doing stuff, so I've learned how to be hungover."

For Petras, Paris has been a creative hub for her.

“Some of the greatest music that I listen to comes from France. French electro is just one of my all-time favorite genres that's given me endless inspiration,” she shared. “And the shows that I've played there — the last one, Jean Paul Gaultier was there, all the designers were in the front row, and it was so cool just to see the support from the fashion world because I think that's one of the first communities that's accepted me before even people in music accepted me or people in pop. Fashion was there first.”

Her latest track, “Freak It,” follows her recent singles “Polo” and “I Like Ur Look."

“I feel like the songs that are out right now were designed to throw everyone off,” Petras said. “All the songs are a little deeper than they're being given credit for, but that’s fine.”

“I'm a pop b----, and that's fine,” she declared. “I just like to portray myself that way.”

