Kim Petras is heating up social media! The Grammy-winning pop star sent her fans into overdrive after posting a sizzling photo of herself in barely-there black lingerie, almost revealing more than she intended.

In one shot, she wore a tiny black bra that barely covered her curves. The next one showed her tugging down a pair of black panties paired with tights, flaunting her toned midriff and leaving little to the imagination. The steamy snaps dropped just after the release of her new music video for “Freak It,” which was filmed in Paris and premiered on Wednesday, November 11.

Source: @kimpetras/Instagram Kim Petras shocked fans with a revealing lingerie photo that nearly showed too much skin.

Teasing the video, Petras captioned her post, “Should we freak it tomorrow?” Before the video’s release, Petras opened up to People about how the Paris shoot came together. The singer said the project was completely self-funded and filmed during an actual night out at the legendary club Les Bains.

“It came together really last minute. My friends that I've met at parties and artists that I've met were like, ‘We're going to f----- do it, and we have no budget, and we don't care,’” Petras said. “They let us film there, and we just had an insane night,” she continued. “It was a truly freaky night. We really partied and filmed it all, and it feels real and raw and crazy.”

Source: @kimpetras/Instagram The post comes right after the release of her new music video 'Freak It,' filmed in Paris.

Despite partying until sunrise, Petras still managed to show up for Paris Fashion Week the next morning. “I had another fashion show to go to, so it was just pulling through. But I feel like I'm pretty good at being hungover and still doing my job and posing,” she said. “It doesn't prohibit me from doing stuff, so I've learned how to be hungover."

Source: @kimpetras/Instagram Kim Petras said the project was self-funded and shot during a wild night out at Les Bains.

For Petras, Paris has been a creative hub for her. “Some of the greatest music that I listen to comes from France. French electro is just one of my all-time favorite genres that's given me endless inspiration,” she shared. “And the shows that I've played there — the last one, Jean Paul Gaultier was there, all the designers were in the front row, and it was so cool just to see the support from the fashion world because I think that's one of the first communities that's accepted me before even people in music accepted me or people in pop. Fashion was there first.”

Source: Kim Petras/YouTube The singer said she’s embracing her bold image.