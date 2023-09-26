Kim Petras' Previously Shelved and Partially Leaked Debut Album 'Problematique' 'Captures My Essence as an Artist': 'It's Special'

Kim Petras is on top of the world — not only is she making waves in the music industry, as she previously won a Grammy and performed alongside Sam Smith and Paris Hilton, but she released her shelved and partially leaked debut album, Problematique, in mid-September.

"It feels like justice was served a little bit. I had a huge hit with 'Unholy,' and this project kind of got put on the back burner — but not really by choice. I've always loved this album and my fans love this album, so it's a really big thing for me," the 31-year-old, who is partnering with Motorola for the Flip Your Look campaign, which is all about embracing individuality, fashion, art and creativity in all aspects of your life, exclusively tells OK!. "I want to perform these songs on tour, and I've built it into my show, which is so fun. This album is really special to me because it's so fun."