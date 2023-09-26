Kim Petras' Previously Shelved and Partially Leaked Debut Album 'Problematique' 'Captures My Essence as an Artist': 'It's Special'
Kim Petras is on top of the world — not only is she making waves in the music industry, as she previously won a Grammy and performed alongside Sam Smith and Paris Hilton, but she released her shelved and partially leaked debut album, Problematique, in mid-September.
"It feels like justice was served a little bit. I had a huge hit with 'Unholy,' and this project kind of got put on the back burner — but not really by choice. I've always loved this album and my fans love this album, so it's a really big thing for me," the 31-year-old, who is partnering with Motorola for the Flip Your Look campaign, which is all about embracing individuality, fashion, art and creativity in all aspects of your life, exclusively tells OK!. "I want to perform these songs on tour, and I've built it into my show, which is so fun. This album is really special to me because it's so fun."
Additionally, the album cover was shot by legendary photographer Steven Klein, which was a dream come true for the pop star, whose new album was first leaked online in 2022. "I've always wanted to work with Steven, and it was a huge honor for me. It makes me really happy that my fans have this music the way I wanted them to hear it. This album captures my essence as an artist and why I make pop music. It feels amazing and overwhelming, and it makes me so happy to see how happy my fans are," she gushes.
The Grammy-award winning artist says it's the "greatest gift ever" to share her success with her loyal fanbase. "I love them so much, and these leaked songs mean so much to my fans, too. They've been living with them for a year now, but they've never heard it the way it's supposed to be heard," she shares. "They didn't know the track list, and they care deeply about that stuff. There's so many emotions attached to this album. I want to make them happy and give them what they need. It's such a dream come true."
Of course, Petras can't pick her favorite song she's most proud of, but she insists "Something About U" is one that she loves and adores. "This tour is a special moment for me in general. It has every chapter of what I've done, which is something I love doing because I cover pretty broad spectrums," she explains. "I have a Halloween album, I have S--- Pop, which is very sexual and very over the top, so it really captures all of my different sides. This tour is kind of my manifesto, where you really get to understand me as a person and an artist. I'm stoked!"
In the meantime, the Germany native is thrilled to be partnering with Motorola for their Flip Your Look campaign. "I used to have a Motorola, which was iconic, of course. When Motorola brought back the pink phone, that's when I was like, 'OK, I need to be a part of this.' There's a screen outside of the phone, which is so helpful, especially since I take a lot of pictures with my fans. You can see yourself on the outside of the screen and really hit your lighting, hit your pose so you get the picture right. A lot of the times I am running into a venue, but I want to take as many pictures as possible with my fans," she explains.
"It's really helpful so you can see exactly what you look like. You can also clip it to your outfit. I've clipped it to my miniskirt, my boots or on the collar of my T-shirt. I am always running around, so clipping it is a really game-changer," she adds.
Since Motorola challenges norms, embraces self-expression and champions uniqueness from fashion and entertainment to music, Petras, who had fun with Flip Your Look and being inspired by the different razr+ colorways, is the perfect person to work with the brand since she's inspiring and empowering the next generation.
"I look and feel my best differently every day, which is interesting, but I am super hands on," the "Alone" songstress says of her fashion sense. "I sketched and designed my outfits for the tour from a dream. I woke up and saw a bunch of outfits in my dream of different sections of the show and wrote it down and started sketching and made the outfits from scratch. For me, fashion is about expressing myself. I believe in expressing myself and just fully going for it!"
"I know how I want to look for different events," she adds. "I get to say, 'I want this insane makeup and hair today,' which is important to me. I know a lot of people who say fashion is silly, but for me, it's important. I write my best songs when I'm well-dressed and in heels. I need a look to truly be the artist that I am supposed to be."