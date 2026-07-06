HEALTH 'Grateful' Lionel Richie Gives Positive Update After He Was Forced to Cancel Multiple Concerts Source: MEGA Lionel Richie celebrated his return to the stage after performing in Pittsburgh and Detroit. Ayesha Zafar July 6 2026, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lionel Richie is back on stage, thanking fans for standing by him after a recent health scare. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you," the singer shared on Instagram, featuring photos of himself performing with the crowd on stage on Sunday, July 5. He added, "Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long!" The news comes just days after doctors told Richie to rest following dizziness during his tour-opening concert in Minnesota. The incident forced him to postpone several tour dates.

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Health Scare Forced Lionel Richie to Postpone Multiple Shows

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie postponed concerts in Chicago and Columbus after doctors advised him to rest.

According to an announcement from the United Center, Richie postponed his scheduled shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, after doctors advised him to rest and focus on a full recovery. "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows," the statement read in part.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Richie’s postponed concerts followed a health scare during his performance in St. Paul.

The statement continued, "Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans." A St. Paul Fire Department public information officer later confirmed to Fox News Digital that an individual was "transported from Grand Casino Arena late on June 24, 2026, to a local hospital by Saint Paul Fire-EMS."

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Lionel Richie Joked With Fans Before the Concert Was Called Off

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie paused during his Minnesota concert after telling fans he was feeling dizzy.

When he was not feeling well, Richie performed for nearly an hour, and the audience noticed something was wrong during his hit song "Dancing on the Ceiling," as reported by E! News. The singer paused the show, sat down on a platform, and addressed the crowd with humor. "I want you to know that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down," he continued. "It's a bad sign. That's a bad sign, y'all." "What I have learned from my years of being in the business, when you're feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down," Richie joked. "When you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down." Richie then moved to the piano, where he performed a seated version of The Commodores' 1978 song "Three Times a Lady."

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie tells fans he is grateful for their love and looks ahead to his next tour stop in Toronto.