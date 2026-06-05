Fergie's Ex Josh Duhamel Doubles Down on Wild Apocalypse Preparations at Minnesota Doomsday Cabin

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Fergie's ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, revealed more shocking details of his apocalypse preparations. In an appearance on "The Shawn Ryan Show", Duhamel, 53, revealed that he was "72 percent ready" for the apocalypse and gave advice to listeners on how they, too, could prepare for the end of the world. "First thing you need is water," he said. "So you need some sort of electricity, whether it's solar or something else. You need a pump to pull the water out of the ground."

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Source: @joshduhamel/instagram Josh Duhamel explained how best to prepare for an impending apocalypse.

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Duhamel also recommended that doomsday preppers like himself invest in guns. "I have guns," he said. "I got a .223, Glock 21SF, Glock 17, shotguns, rifles... I got a crossbow out there." He encouraged listeners to learn how to fish and hunt in preparation for the end of the world. The Transformers actor reemphasized the importance of shelter when it came to long-term survivability.

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His Minnesota Doomsday Bunker

Source: @joshduhamel/instagram Josh Duhamel's 'doomsday cabin' is located in a remote area of Minnesota.

Duhamel purchased a shipping container, which he plans to bury underground and place a shed on top of it. “So you walk inside the shed, you go down in this thing and then you have this whole bunker,” he explained. His "doomsday cabin" is located in Minnesota, he told People. He bought a parcel of land more than a decade ago and has been slowly expanding the property into a totally self-sufficient compound. Duhamel has become less wary of zombies and more worried about the rise of artificial intelligence.

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Back To His Roots

Source: @joshduhamel/instagram Josh Duhamel said he originally purchased land so he could work with his hands.

“I don't think that we're in any dire situation that we have to worry about prepping for doomsday, but it is good to have some of those skills,” he said. Not only is Duhamel preparing for civilized society’s eventual demise, but he also originally purchased the off-grid land because he loves to “do things with [his] hands again.” “I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling,” he said. He explained that he enjoys the quiet space to spend time alone with his family, far away from the bustle of Hollywood. “I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need,” Duhamel explained.

Source: MEGA Josh Duhamel and Fergie divorced in 2019. He later married wife Audra Mari in 2022.