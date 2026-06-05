Fergie's Ex Josh Duhamel Doubles Down on Wild Apocalypse Preparations at Minnesota Doomsday Cabin
June 5 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Fergie's ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, revealed more shocking details of his apocalypse preparations.
In an appearance on "The Shawn Ryan Show", Duhamel, 53, revealed that he was "72 percent ready" for the apocalypse and gave advice to listeners on how they, too, could prepare for the end of the world.
"First thing you need is water," he said. "So you need some sort of electricity, whether it's solar or something else. You need a pump to pull the water out of the ground."
Duhamel also recommended that doomsday preppers like himself invest in guns.
"I have guns," he said. "I got a .223, Glock 21SF, Glock 17, shotguns, rifles... I got a crossbow out there."
He encouraged listeners to learn how to fish and hunt in preparation for the end of the world.
The Transformers actor reemphasized the importance of shelter when it came to long-term survivability.
His Minnesota Doomsday Bunker
Duhamel purchased a shipping container, which he plans to bury underground and place a shed on top of it.
“So you walk inside the shed, you go down in this thing and then you have this whole bunker,” he explained.
His "doomsday cabin" is located in Minnesota, he told People.
He bought a parcel of land more than a decade ago and has been slowly expanding the property into a totally self-sufficient compound.
Duhamel has become less wary of zombies and more worried about the rise of artificial intelligence.
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Back To His Roots
“I don't think that we're in any dire situation that we have to worry about prepping for doomsday, but it is good to have some of those skills,” he said.
Not only is Duhamel preparing for civilized society’s eventual demise, but he also originally purchased the off-grid land because he loves to “do things with [his] hands again.”
“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling,” he said.
He explained that he enjoys the quiet space to spend time alone with his family, far away from the bustle of Hollywood.
“I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need,” Duhamel explained.
The father of three is married to former Miss World America Audra Mari. The couple shares a 2-year-old son named Shepard and a newborn daughter, Rocca de Leon.
Duhamel is also the father to Axl, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie.
The former couple met in 2004 and quickly began dating. They married in 2009, welcoming their only son in 2013. Duhamel and Fergie divorced in 2019.
Duhamel went on to marry Mari, 32, in 2022.