Lionel Richie Returns to Stage After Hospitalization Forced Him to Cut Concert Short With 'Dizzy' Symptoms

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Lionel Richie is back on stage after a brief health scare forced him to cut a concert short and postpone two tour dates. The music icon resumed his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in Pittsburgh, Penn., just days after being hospitalized when he experienced dizziness during a performance.

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Lionel Richie Returns to the Stage

Source: mega The singer resumed his 'Sing a Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire days after his health scare.

Richie made his first appearance since the medical emergency on Tuesday, June 30, taking the stage in Pittsburgh and picking up where he left off on his nationwide tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, TMZ reported. His return came after two concerts — in Chicago, Ill., and Columbus, OH, — were postponed while he recovered.

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Singer Cut Concert Short After Feeling 'Dizzy'

Source: mega Lionel Richie cut his June 24 concert short after telling fans he was feeling 'dizzy' and 'strange.'

The health scare unfolded during Richie's June 24 concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., as he suddenly paused the show and addressed the audience. "What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he told the crowd. The Grammy winner then tried to lighten the mood, joking, "Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all." After announcing an intermission, the show was ultimately canceled as Richie was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

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Tour Dates Were Postponed During Recovery

Source: mega Two concerts in Chicago and Columbus were postponed while the music legend recovered.

Following the incident, organizers announced that Richie's upcoming performances would be delayed while he recovered. "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, Ill. and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, Ohio," a statement shared by the United Center read. "He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA," the announcement continued. "Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon." While Richie's exact diagnosis has not been publicly disclosed, his manager previously said the singer had been dealing with dehydration.

Brenda Harvey Shares Update on Lionel Richie's Health

Lionel Richie's ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, reassured fans that the singer was 'OK' and would return to the stage.