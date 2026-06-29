Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Gives Health Update After Singer Was Rushed to Hospital Mid-Performance

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Lionel Richie's ex-wife Brenda Harvey spoke out after Richie suffered a medical emergency mid-concert. The 77-year-old rushed off stage during a performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., on June 24. He was taken away in an ambulance after telling the audience he was feeling "dizzy" and had to sit down.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Richie informed fans that he felt 'dizzy' on stage.

On June 26, Harvey penned on X,"Thanking everyone for their concern. Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage." Commenters chimed in to thank Harvey for the update and sent their well wishes to the "Hello" singer. "Thank God he is feeling better," one person wrote. "We love you Lionel!" "What a relief that Lionel Richie is okay," another added. "Get well and take care of yourself Lionel," a third said. "I know when you feel better, you will be back out there entertaining your fans. Praying for you."

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How Did Fans React?

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie's ex-wife gave an update on his health.

Others, however, encouraged Richie to retire and criticized him for continuing to perform well into his 70s. "People need to retire already," a commenter added. "They surely don’t need the money." "Lionel does not belong on stage," another chimed in. "Stop the elder abuse." "He's pushing 80," a third criticized. Harvey fired back at critics, saying, "It is not up to you when people should retire."

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Why Did Lionel Richie Stop the Show?

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie's fans offered well wishes.

As OK! reported, Richie was sitting on the stage when he told fans, "What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" He then joked, "Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all." From there, Richie issued a sudden intermission before fans were informed the show would not continue as he received treatment at the hospital.

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie postponed two shows.