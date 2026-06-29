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Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Gives Health Update After Singer Was Rushed to Hospital Mid-Performance

Lionel Richie
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

Lionel Richie was rushed to the hospital mid-show.

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June 29 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

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Lionel Richie's ex-wife Brenda Harvey spoke out after Richie suffered a medical emergency mid-concert.

The 77-year-old rushed off stage during a performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., on June 24. He was taken away in an ambulance after telling the audience he was feeling "dizzy" and had to sit down.

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Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie informed fans that he felt 'dizzy' on stage.

On June 26, Harvey penned on X,"Thanking everyone for their concern. Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage."

Commenters chimed in to thank Harvey for the update and sent their well wishes to the "Hello" singer.

"Thank God he is feeling better," one person wrote. "We love you Lionel!"

"What a relief that Lionel Richie is okay," another added.

"Get well and take care of yourself Lionel," a third said. "I know when you feel better, you will be back out there entertaining your fans. Praying for you."

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How Did Fans React?

Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie's ex-wife gave an update on his health.

Others, however, encouraged Richie to retire and criticized him for continuing to perform well into his 70s.

"People need to retire already," a commenter added. "They surely don’t need the money."

"Lionel does not belong on stage," another chimed in. "Stop the elder abuse."

"He's pushing 80," a third criticized.

Harvey fired back at critics, saying, "It is not up to you when people should retire."

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Why Did Lionel Richie Stop the Show?

Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie's fans offered well wishes.

As OK! reported, Richie was sitting on the stage when he told fans, "What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!"

He then joked, "Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all."

From there, Richie issued a sudden intermission before fans were informed the show would not continue as he received treatment at the hospital.

Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie postponed two shows.

Richie was in the middle of his country-wide tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The United Center posted a statement announcing the vocalist was postponing his next two shows.

"Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, Ill. and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, Ohio," it read.

"He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA," the statement continued. "Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon."

His exact diagnosis or cause for the health issues has not been officially released.

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