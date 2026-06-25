Lionel Richie Hospitalized After Falling Ill and Exiting Stage Feeling 'Dizzy' Mid-Concert
June 25 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Lionel Richie has been hospitalized after falling ill on stage and exiting while feeling "dizzy" and "strange" in the middle of his concert on Wednesday night, June 24.
According to TMZ sources, the 77-year-old was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after meeting with paramedics backstage.
Insiders claim the trip to receive medical attention was a "precautionary measure," however, the news outlet was unable to report the current status of the famed singer's health.
The health update comes after Richie's highly anticipated North American tour got off to a troubling start. The music icon was forced to leave the stage mid-concert on Wednesday due to the sudden health scare.
"When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down," Richie told the crowd after appearing unsteady during his performance, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
While singing his hit track Dancing on the Ceiling, Richie appeared to struggle and sat down multiple times as the show continued.
The 77-year-old singer had been performing for nearly an hour at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, when something felt wrong. Richie was seen sitting down several times during the song, as videos shared on social media showed.
It was clearly visible to watch how the four-time Grammy winner tried to push through the performance despite looking uncomfortable. Afterward, Richie moved to the piano and delivered a rendition of Three Times a Lady. He then announced an intermission, leaving everyone hopeful that he might soon return to the stage.
Lionel Richie Cuts Concert Short After Onstage Health Issue
The intermission extended longer than anticipated. Richie's band stayed on stage for approximately 15 minutes before finally leaving. About 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo spoke to the audience, delivering news that left concertgoers disheartened.
"Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well," Soldo said. "He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available."
The announcement officially brought opening night to an abrupt end, leaving Richie’s fans concerned about the singer’s condition.
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Lionel Richie Shared Excitement Ahead of Tour Kickoff
Earlier in the day, the "All Night Long" hitmaker expressed his excitement for the tour launch. He shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the opening night and prepare for the first performance in St. Paul.
"Opening night. Rehearsals. Sound check. Showtime tonight. Saint Paul, you’re up!!!" he wrote. However, this week, Richie also took a moment to thank his crew and musicians who are instrumental in bringing the tour to fruition.
In his Instagram Stories, he expressed, "Thank you to everyone in my band and crew for all the hard work, dedication, and long hours getting us ready for this tour."
"It takes an incredible team behind the scenes to make it all happen, and I’m grateful for each and every one of you," Richie added.
Lionel Richie Insists Retirement Is Not on His Radar
This concert marked the first event of Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s newly launched 26-city tour across North America.
The next show is set for Friday evening at Chicago’s United Center, but it is still uncertain if Richie will be fit enough to perform.
Despite this unforeseen setback, Richie has consistently emphasized that retirement is not in his future. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he humorously remarked about his performances, saying,
"They’re gonna have to carry me out, babe." He continued, "Someone asked me years ago, When do you plan on retiring? And I said, From what? I've never had a job. People who work want to retire."