Lionel Richie Hospitalized After Falling Ill and Exiting Stage Feeling 'Dizzy' Mid-Concert

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Lionel Richie has been hospitalized after falling ill on stage and exiting while feeling "dizzy" and "strange" in the middle of his concert on Wednesday night, June 24. According to TMZ sources, the 77-year-old was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after meeting with paramedics backstage. Insiders claim the trip to receive medical attention was a "precautionary measure," however, the news outlet was unable to report the current status of the famed singer's health.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Richie sat at the piano to perform 'Three Times a Lady' before the concert was halted.

The health update comes after Richie's highly anticipated North American tour got off to a troubling start. The music icon was forced to leave the stage mid-concert on Wednesday due to the sudden health scare. "When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down," Richie told the crowd after appearing unsteady during his performance, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. While singing his hit track Dancing on the Ceiling, Richie appeared to struggle and sat down multiple times as the show continued. The 77-year-old singer had been performing for nearly an hour at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, when something felt wrong. Richie was seen sitting down several times during the song, as videos shared on social media showed. It was clearly visible to watch how the four-time Grammy winner tried to push through the performance despite looking uncomfortable. Afterward, Richie moved to the piano and delivered a rendition of Three Times a Lady. He then announced an intermission, leaving everyone hopeful that he might soon return to the stage.

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Lionel Richie Cuts Concert Short After Onstage Health Issue

Source: MEGA Saxophonist Dino Soldo informed the crowd that Richie could not continue the show.

The intermission extended longer than anticipated. Richie's band stayed on stage for approximately 15 minutes before finally leaving. About 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo spoke to the audience, delivering news that left concertgoers disheartened. "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well," Soldo said. "He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available." The announcement officially brought opening night to an abrupt end, leaving Richie’s fans concerned about the singer’s condition.

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Lionel Richie Shared Excitement Ahead of Tour Kickoff

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie appeared uncomfortable while performing on his tour.

Earlier in the day, the "All Night Long" hitmaker expressed his excitement for the tour launch. He shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the opening night and prepare for the first performance in St. Paul. "Opening night. Rehearsals. Sound check. Showtime tonight. Saint Paul, you’re up!!!" he wrote. However, this week, Richie also took a moment to thank his crew and musicians who are instrumental in bringing the tour to fruition. In his Instagram Stories, he expressed, "Thank you to everyone in my band and crew for all the hard work, dedication, and long hours getting us ready for this tour." "It takes an incredible team behind the scenes to make it all happen, and I’m grateful for each and every one of you," Richie added.

Lionel Richie Insists Retirement Is Not on His Radar

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie previously said he has no plans to retire.