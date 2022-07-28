“I am struggling to survive and for the past year subsisted on little more than unemployment compensation and emergency relief compensation from the government. During our marriage, [Lisa Marie] insisted that I refuse jobs with other artists and forced me to work exclusively with her as a musician," Lockwood claimed in court records.

The "Lights Out" singer and the producer, who share twins Harper and Finley, both 11, officially split in 2016 after nearly ten years of marriage. Following their breakup, Presley tried her best to avoid paying her ex child support as she was allegedly heavily in debt with a $10 million tax bill.