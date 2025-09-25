'Frightened' Lisa Marie Presley Feared Scientology Leader Was 'Out to Get Her' After Leaving the Church, Mom Priscilla Reveals
Sept. 25 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Lisa Marie Presley lived in fear after officially leaving the Church of Scientology around 2014.
In her mother Priscilla Presley's new book Softly, As I Leave You, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley opened up about her daughter being terrified that Scientology leader David Miscavige was "out to get her" following a 2013 confrontation that ultimately led her to quit the religion as a whole.
Priscilla said her late daughter — who died from a small bowel obstruction at age 54 in January 2023 — believed she was being followed by Scientology members under the chief's orders out of retaliation after Lisa Marie stormed into the church's headquarters in Clearwater, Fla., to address David about issues she had within the spiritual group.
Lisa Marie Presley Angrily 'Confronted' Scientology Leader David Miscavige
According to Priscilla, Lisa Marie had been investigating the church for years before she boldly ditched the religion.
"Her misgivings reached a crisis," Priscilla penned, noting Lisa Marie "had enough" after David "disconnected from his father [Ron Miscavige] and put him in the equivalent of a Scientology prison at a secluded location in the San Bernardino Mountains."
Priscilla continued: "Fearless and angry, my daughter walked into the eye of the storm and confronted David directly. She told him with great anger and passion just how she felt about him 'disconnecting' from his father. Lisa was never subtle when she was angry."
Lisa Marie Presley Claimed She Was Being 'Followed' After Confronting Scientology Chief
"The aftermath was frightening for her," the Elvis and Me author admitted.
Priscilla recalled: "She called me from Florida after her visit to headquarters and said, 'Mom, I’m so scared. I gave it to David, and now they’re following me. There are black limos parked outside my house and following me around. This is real. This is what they do.'"
The 80-year-old confessed Lisa Marie had become "disillusioned" with the church at some point near the end of her time as a Scientology member, leading her to write the 2012 protest song "You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet" from her album Storm and Grace.
In the moving track, Lisa Marie described herself as "transgressive and suppressive" — two terms Scientology uses to negatively label people.
Priscilla also had enough with the religion, as she wrote: "Ultimately, Lisa and I left the church at about the same time."
"She went out with a bang and a lot of headlines. I chose to go quietly. It was hard to leave. There were things about Scientology that I loved. I still miss it sometimes. I miss the auditing, which lifted some of my burdens. And I miss being part of a community with people like John Travolta, who first got me into Scientology," Priscilla explained.
"John remains my friend," she noted of the Grease actor. "He was one of the first to call when my daughter passed away. I wish him well, along with the many good souls who pursue the same ideals I once hoped would help the world."
Scientology Denies Priscilla Presley's Claims About Daughter Lisa Marie
After Priscilla's bombshell book claims, a rep for Scientology insisted the allegations were "false" while citing how Lisa Marie didn't mention the same story in her own memoir.
"Before her passing, Lisa Marie came to the Church and apologized for any previous upsets, explaining that she had been misled and betrayed by others, including Ron Miscavige. She said she had been impaired by drugs and wished to make amends," the rep alleged in a statement to Page Six.
The spokesperson insisted the church tried helping the Presley family through "many years of struggle" with "compassion and support," adding: "Far from distancing Priscilla from her family, every effort was made to help her mend and strengthen those relationships."