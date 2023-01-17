Priscilla Presley Tried To Get Lisa Marie Help From Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Death: Source
Priscilla Presley allegedly sought help from her church to try to heal Lisa Marie Presley.
According to an insider close to Elvis Presley's former wife, Priscilla attempted to get her late daughter into a drug rehabilitation program with the Church of Scientology during the singer's battle with addiction years prior to her death.
“Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and no one could get through to her,” a source told Radar. “Priscilla saw how bad things were and did what she always does to save her daughter — turned to Scientology to get her back into line.”
The insider alleged the longtime Scientologist, 77, begged the organization to try to get Lisa Marie, who reportedly left the church before her passing, clean from drugs and alcohol in their treatment program, Narconon, in 2019.
The "Light's Out" musician's personal struggle was revealed during her court battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood — with whom she shared 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley — after she filed for divorce in June 2016 following ten years of marriage.
In court filings, Lisa Marie admitted to having a “serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012."
According to the documents, the famous offspring detailed how she was “using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot" between October 2015 until June 2016, which included prescription pills and eventually cocaine.
Although it was never confirmed whether the songwriter was ever admitted into the program, Lisa Marie revealed she was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2016 and went "days without sleeping."
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, January 12, the only daughter of the King of Rock passed away at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother confirmed in a heartbreaking statement.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla concluded.
A representative for Priscilla denied the insider's claims.