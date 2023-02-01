Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Once Admitted She 'F**king Hated' Tom Cruise: 'Never Want To Be In A Room With Him Again'

After leaving the church in 2014, Lisa Marie — who died at age 54 on January 12 — gave the scoop on her experience as a Scientologist, noting her distaste for their most famous member, Tom Cruise.

The singer also explained to Underground Bunker journalist Tony Ortega that she believes the church preyed on her mother while she was grieving the loss of Elvis Presley, and they were using her for their family's status and fortune.