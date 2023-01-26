Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Reveals She's Been 'Silently' Battling Autoimmune/Chronic Illness Issues' For Years
Model Delilah Belle Hamlin has openly shared her mental health battle, but Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's eldest daughter revealed she's dealt with years-long physical ailments as well.
In an Instagram Story post from the night of Tuesday, January 24, the stunner detailed her diagnoses and uploaded a photo depicting an IV in her arm.
"I haven’t really spoken on my health lately & if you’re new here you’re probably confused," she wrote alongside the snap. "But for the past few years I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming."
The blonde beauty, 24, noted it's been a tough time "mentally" too, explaining she previously chose to keep "quiet" about the situation "because I don’t want to be put in a 'sick' role."
"I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you," Hamlin continued, concluding her post with a quote about staying strong through tough times.
HARRY & DELILAH BELLE HAMLIN 'DISGUSTED' BY 'PROVOCATIVE' & INCESTUOUS DIGS AT FATHER-DAUGHTER PHOTO: SOURCE
It was back in 2019 that the budding star first discussed her mental health problems, noting when she moved to NYC by herself, "I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative."
- Harry & Delilah Belle Hamlin 'Disgusted' By 'Provocative' & Incestuous Digs At Father-Daughter Photo: Source
- She Got It From Her Mama! Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's Hottest Thirst Traps
- Massive Cringe! Harry Hamlin Sparks Controversy After Snapping Pic With Daughter Delilah Belle In Provocative Pose
"I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge," she spilled. "I couldn't get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it."
Less than a year after the big move, she went back to live with family in Los Angeles, and she then entered a rehab facility because she "couldn't take the pain anymore."
Receiving treatment was the "best thing that has ever happened to me," she confessed, noting she went again several months later. "I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more."
SHE GOT IT FROM HER MAMA! LISA RINNA'S DAUGHTER DELILAH BELLE HAMLIN'S HOTTEST THIRST TRAPS
She concluded her vulnerable post by encouraging others to make a change if they're not feeling their best.
"Do only things that make you happy and make you feel good about yourself. Don't let another individual take over your life and tell you who you are or how to be," said Hamlin. "Take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you. And I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it's hard in the moment."