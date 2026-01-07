Lisa Rinna, 62, Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Ditches Her Clothes in Hot New Photo: 'You Would Post Yourself Naked Also'

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna turned heads when she stripped down to just a bucket hat. “Hi!” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, captioned a sultry mirror selfie posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 6. “If you were my age, you would post yourself naked also.”

Lisa Rinna Posed in Nothing But a Bucket Hat

Source: @lisarinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna left little to the imagination by posing fully nude.

In the steamy photo, the reality TV star went completely nude, posing in front of a wall covered in flowers and leaves. Rinna wore nothing but a bucket hat pulled low over her eyes, showing only her pouty lips, with emojis cleverly hiding her assets.

Lisa Rinna Returns to Reality TV

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna confessed she went into 'The Traitors' with no strategy.

Rinna has no problem having eyes on her, as she's set to make her return to reality TV on Season 4 of The Traitors, premiering on Thursday, January 8. “I had absolutely no strategy,” she admitted in an interview published by a news outlet. “I come on as a Housewife, they label you, right? So I get labeled into the Housewife category, which…there’s gamers that go out and survive the Survivor wilderness for 40 days and the Big Brother house. They’re so hardcore, they know exactly what they’re doing. And then there’s me [saying], ‘Hi, what are we doing? Where’s my drink? And wait, I have to do that and be physical and carry [stuff]?’”

Lisa Rinna Compares 'Traitors' and 'Real Housewives'

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna said 'The Traitors' was very different than being on 'Real Housewives.'

Comparing Traitors to her experience on Real Housewives, she said, “It’s different. Housewives is mentally and emotionally very difficult. [Traitors] is emotionally and physically hard. This is hard. There’s people lying everywhere, you can’t trust anybody.” The show marks the Bravo celeb’s first since leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2023 after an eight season run.

Lisa Rinna Criticized 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna shared her Bravo criticism last year.