Lisa Rinna, 62, Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Ditches Her Clothes in Hot New Photo: 'You Would Post Yourself Naked Also'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Lisa Rinna turned heads when she stripped down to just a bucket hat.
“Hi!” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, captioned a sultry mirror selfie posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 6. “If you were my age, you would post yourself naked also.”
Lisa Rinna Posed in Nothing But a Bucket Hat
In the steamy photo, the reality TV star went completely nude, posing in front of a wall covered in flowers and leaves. Rinna wore nothing but a bucket hat pulled low over her eyes, showing only her pouty lips, with emojis cleverly hiding her assets.
Lisa Rinna Returns to Reality TV
Rinna has no problem having eyes on her, as she's set to make her return to reality TV on Season 4 of The Traitors, premiering on Thursday, January 8.
“I had absolutely no strategy,” she admitted in an interview published by a news outlet. “I come on as a Housewife, they label you, right? So I get labeled into the Housewife category, which…there’s gamers that go out and survive the Survivor wilderness for 40 days and the Big Brother house. They’re so hardcore, they know exactly what they’re doing. And then there’s me [saying], ‘Hi, what are we doing? Where’s my drink? And wait, I have to do that and be physical and carry [stuff]?’”
Lisa Rinna Compares 'Traitors' and 'Real Housewives'
Comparing Traitors to her experience on Real Housewives, she said, “It’s different. Housewives is mentally and emotionally very difficult. [Traitors] is emotionally and physically hard. This is hard. There’s people lying everywhere, you can’t trust anybody.”
The show marks the Bravo celeb’s first since leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2023 after an eight season run.
Lisa Rinna Criticized 'Real Housewives' Franchise
Rinna hasn't been shy about her criticism of the network, shading Bravo in May 2025 for not providing the cast with hair or makeup.
"They want your real life. Their take on it is: You should look how you look, because this is your life. So they want that. But I didn't love that part of it, because I spent all my money on hair and makeup and wardrobe. You know what I mean? You just spend it all," she recalled. "I think that wardrobe — they're just cheap, and hair and makeup should be covered. I really do. That was the hardest thing for me."