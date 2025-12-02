Lisa Rinna Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Bleached Brows at 2025 British Fashion Awards: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna shocked fans with a total beauty transformation while attending British style's biggest night. The Bravo star, 62, looked unrecognizable as she switched up her signature pixie cut for a bleach blonde, majorly teased updo while attending the British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2.

Lisa Rinna Debuted Bleached Brows and Blonde Hair

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna transformed her look with bleached eyebrows and blonde hair.

Rinna wore a custom set designed by Maximilian Raynor, featuring a white and gray checkered pattern with exaggerated sleeves, a cinched waist and a shredded long skirt. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's appearance included bleached brows and over-lined bright pink lips. The former reality TV star is known for her daring fashion moves and for using wigs to create over-the-top looks.

Lisa Rinna Expresses Herself With Wigs

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna often uses wigs to make big statements on the red carpet.

“I thought the other day — as an actor, I never can express myself enough because I never get to work enough as an actor. So, this has been a way for me to express myself and create all the time,” the Melrose Place alum explained. “And it started to move me to tears because I thought, ‘Look what I get to do.’ If I waited for an acting job, I would not get to create that much, unfortunately.” She continued, “The fashion and the wigs has truly brought joy to my life in a way an expression like I never could do before.”

Lisa Rinna Left Bravo in 2022

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna declined to be filmed during the wedding of Kyle Richards' daughter.

Rinna has been focused on other endeavors since leaving Real Housewives in 2022. She’s clearly not looking back, as the former reality TV fan-favorite recently declined to film for the Bravo show when she attended the wedding of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter. "I said, 'I didn't think you were filming at the wedding, and no, you can't film me,'" Rinna spilled in September. "No, I'm not gonna do that."

Lisa Rinna Slammed Bravo

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna isn't shy about her criticism of Bravo.