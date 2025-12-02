or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Lisa Rinna
PHOTOS

Lisa Rinna Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Bleached Brows at 2025 British Fashion Awards: Photos

Photo of Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Lisa Rinna looked unrecognizable with gray hair and bleached brows while attending the 2025 British Fashion Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET

Lisa Rinna shocked fans with a total beauty transformation while attending British style's biggest night.

The Bravo star, 62, looked unrecognizable as she switched up her signature pixie cut for a bleach blonde, majorly teased updo while attending the British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2.

Lisa Rinna Debuted Bleached Brows and Blonde Hair

Photo of Lisa Rinna transformed her look with bleached eyebrows and blonde hair.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna transformed her look with bleached eyebrows and blonde hair.

Rinna wore a custom set designed by Maximilian Raynor, featuring a white and gray checkered pattern with exaggerated sleeves, a cinched waist and a shredded long skirt. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's appearance included bleached brows and over-lined bright pink lips.

The former reality TV star is known for her daring fashion moves and for using wigs to create over-the-top looks.

Lisa Rinna Expresses Herself With Wigs

Photo of Lisa Rinna often uses wigs to make big statements on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna often uses wigs to make big statements on the red carpet.

“I thought the other day — as an actor, I never can express myself enough because I never get to work enough as an actor. So, this has been a way for me to express myself and create all the time,” the Melrose Place alum explained. “And it started to move me to tears because I thought, ‘Look what I get to do.’ If I waited for an acting job, I would not get to create that much, unfortunately.”

She continued, “The fashion and the wigs has truly brought joy to my life in a way an expression like I never could do before.”

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna Left Bravo in 2022

Photo of Lisa Rinna declined to be filmed during the wedding of Kyle Richards' daughter.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna declined to be filmed during the wedding of Kyle Richards' daughter.

Rinna has been focused on other endeavors since leaving Real Housewives in 2022. She’s clearly not looking back, as the former reality TV fan-favorite recently declined to film for the Bravo show when she attended the wedding of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter.

"I said, 'I didn't think you were filming at the wedding, and no, you can't film me,'" Rinna spilled in September. "No, I'm not gonna do that."

Lisa Rinna Slammed Bravo

Photo of Lisa Rinna isn't shy about her criticism of Bravo.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna isn't shy about her criticism of Bravo.

Rinna hasn't been shy about her criticism of the network, recently shading Bravo in May for not providing the cast with hair or makeup.

"They want your real life. Their take on it is: You should look how you look, because this is your life. So they want that. But I didn't love that part of it, because I spent all my money on hair and makeup and wardrobe. You know what I mean? You just spend it all," she recalled. "I think that wardrobe — they're just cheap, and hair and makeup should be covered. I really do. That was the hardest thing for me."

