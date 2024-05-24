'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Admits His Relationship With Dad Matt Is 'Not Existent': 'Nothing Has Been Fixed'
Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff still hasn't patched things up with his father.
On the latest installment of his "Raising Heights" podcast, he admitted his relationship with dad Matt Roloff is "not like existent" at the moment.
"The filming ended, you kinda give yourself some space and then the show airs six months later and it kinda brings up some old wounds," he explained. "Dust is settled but nothing has been fixed and then stuff comes out on social media and you realize people are thinking the same thing."
"It's a bummer, because I thought we were kind of evening it out a little bit," the reality star continued. "But people are still in denial ... I didn't do anything wrong. In my mind it's a narcissism. So yeah, it's not great ... more time may heal."
Matt and Zach's relationship became strained in recent years after they disagreed over the sale of the Roloff family farm. The 34-year-old had been interested in buying the expansive property and offered Matt $1.6 million, but his father wouldn't budge from his $4 million price tag.
"There's times I could have done better in my mind," he confessed. "Everyone has a toxic relationship in their life. Eventually, it's like, 'I'm repeating myself too much. I'm not about this.'"
The TLC star said he stepped away from the relationship for the time being and is focused on raising his children — Jackson, 7, Liliah, 4, and Josaih, 2 — and doing the "best" he can.
"If that's the way we're still thinking down there, nothing has changed, so why would we re-engage?" he added. "I have to put my foot down."
However, Zach clarified he is not keeping his kids from their grandparents despite their difficult relationship.
"There's none of that going on," he concluded.
Following their family troubles, Zach and his wife, Tori, chose to no longer be involved in Little People, Big World after Season 25. Matt released a statement calling it a "very difficult and powerful decision" to leave the show.
"They got the three little kids and it's not for everyone," he said at the time. "Zach knows better than anybody how difficult it is to raise the children in front of the camera with all of the scrutiny and all of the nitpicking. I'm super proud of Zach for making the decision for his family."
