or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Live with Kelly
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Temporary 'Live' Studio Draws Mixed Reactions

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos introduced a new temporary 'Live' studio inside Disney’s headquarters, but fans have mixed feelings about it.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off the week with a surprising twist on Live With Kelly and Mark as they revealed a brand-new temporary studio setting, leaving fans buzzing on social media about the change.

"For decades, we've been broadcasting from the Upper West Side at 7 Lincoln Square," Consuelos, 54, announced, as the couple settled into their new studio. "And today we are coming to you from our new home downtown! This is the great room within the Walt Disney company’s headquarters. I would say it’s state-of-the-art."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: ABC

Mark Consuelos shared that the new set is located inside Disney’s massive new headquarters.

Article continues below advertisement

His co-host and wife, Ripa, 54, added to the intrigue, noting the scale of their new digs: "There is 1.2 million square feet, 22 stories. I don’t even know what story we’re on."

Consuelos chimed in, revealing that the building "holds approximately 5,000 employees," prompting Ripa to joke, "And I believe they’re all here," as the camera panned to a bustling audience.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos bid goodbye to the iconic 'Live!' studio in 7 Lincoln Square.

Article continues below advertisement

The hosts got candid about their new location, which, according to Ripa, includes some unique features. "Back in the day, and everybody that works here can attest, the former nursing station used to be the makeup and hair room during the briefing meeting," she reminisced. "I would just say, ‘Look away if you can’t handle it!'"

According to ABC’s representative, this temporary filming space will serve as a preview of what’s to come. "Kelly, Mark, [Michael] Gelman, Déjà Vu Parker and the whole Live crew will showcase the inside of Disney’s gorgeous, brand-new downtown headquarters as they present the show from the sprawling 10th floor in front of a live audience," the statement revealed.

MORE ON:
Live with Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo from the Temporary 'Live!' Studio
Source: ABC

ABC confirmed that the new studio is only temporary, with a permanent, upgraded space set to launch on April 14.

Article continues below advertisement

They also confirmed that an official move to a "fresh, new, state-of-the-art studio" is set for April 14.

Posts on Live’s official Instagram page teased fans with the look of the temporary studio. But they felt mixed about this new environment.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments, opinions were flying. One viewer lamented, "I miss the old studio! I’m glad that this is just a temporary set. Next week, the new set will be revealed!”

Another fan exclaimed, “The lighting is amazing! You guys look more beautiful than before if that’s even possible, but the echo/sound needs work."

Questions about the move peppered the comments as well. "Soooo…why’d they leave the old studio before the new one was ready?" wondered one intrigued fan.

Another chimed in about safety concerns, saying, “Echo is too much! Also the stairs to where you are!!! Hope nobody falls! Unacceptable. Not handicap friendly."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: ABC

Fans had mixed reactions to the new studio.

One fan declared, "This studio does not feel very intimate and the cavernous studio produces an echo."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.