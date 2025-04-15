Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Temporary 'Live' Studio Draws Mixed Reactions
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off the week with a surprising twist on Live With Kelly and Mark as they revealed a brand-new temporary studio setting, leaving fans buzzing on social media about the change.
"For decades, we've been broadcasting from the Upper West Side at 7 Lincoln Square," Consuelos, 54, announced, as the couple settled into their new studio. "And today we are coming to you from our new home downtown! This is the great room within the Walt Disney company’s headquarters. I would say it’s state-of-the-art."
His co-host and wife, Ripa, 54, added to the intrigue, noting the scale of their new digs: "There is 1.2 million square feet, 22 stories. I don’t even know what story we’re on."
Consuelos chimed in, revealing that the building "holds approximately 5,000 employees," prompting Ripa to joke, "And I believe they’re all here," as the camera panned to a bustling audience.
The hosts got candid about their new location, which, according to Ripa, includes some unique features. "Back in the day, and everybody that works here can attest, the former nursing station used to be the makeup and hair room during the briefing meeting," she reminisced. "I would just say, ‘Look away if you can’t handle it!'"
According to ABC’s representative, this temporary filming space will serve as a preview of what’s to come. "Kelly, Mark, [Michael] Gelman, Déjà Vu Parker and the whole Live crew will showcase the inside of Disney’s gorgeous, brand-new downtown headquarters as they present the show from the sprawling 10th floor in front of a live audience," the statement revealed.
They also confirmed that an official move to a "fresh, new, state-of-the-art studio" is set for April 14.
Posts on Live’s official Instagram page teased fans with the look of the temporary studio. But they felt mixed about this new environment.
In the comments, opinions were flying. One viewer lamented, "I miss the old studio! I’m glad that this is just a temporary set. Next week, the new set will be revealed!”
Another fan exclaimed, “The lighting is amazing! You guys look more beautiful than before if that’s even possible, but the echo/sound needs work."
Questions about the move peppered the comments as well. "Soooo…why’d they leave the old studio before the new one was ready?" wondered one intrigued fan.
Another chimed in about safety concerns, saying, “Echo is too much! Also the stairs to where you are!!! Hope nobody falls! Unacceptable. Not handicap friendly."
One fan declared, "This studio does not feel very intimate and the cavernous studio produces an echo."