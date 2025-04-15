Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Temporary 'Live' Studio Draws Mixed Reactions

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off the week with a surprising twist on Live With Kelly and Mark as they revealed a brand-new temporary studio setting, leaving fans buzzing on social media about the change.

"For decades, we've been broadcasting from the Upper West Side at 7 Lincoln Square," Consuelos, 54, announced, as the couple settled into their new studio. "And today we are coming to you from our new home downtown! This is the great room within the Walt Disney company’s headquarters. I would say it’s state-of-the-art."