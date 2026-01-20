or
Livvy Dunne Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body as She Enjoys Life in Florida: Hot Photos

livvy dunne bikini body florida photos
Source: MEGA;@livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne stunned in bikini photos from her Florida getaway, showing off her fit figure.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Livvy Dunne is living her best beach life in Florida!

The LSU gymnast and social media sensation recently dropped a carousel of eye-catching Instagram photos from Jupiter, Fla., giving fans a peek at her easygoing days by the water. In the shots, Dunne confidently showed off her sculpted physique in a sleek white bikini that highlighted her athletic frame and bronzed glow.

image of Livvy Dunne shared bikini photos from Florida on Instagram.
Source: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne shared bikini photos from Florida on Instagram.

One snap showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flashing a bright smile as she crouched next to an outdoor shower, striking a playful pose alongside a fluffy golden retriever.

Another photo captured her standing in front of a wooden privacy screen, pulling her wet hair back with both hands as she modeled the strapless bikini top and coordinating bottoms. The relaxed vibe paired perfectly with the palm trees and bright blue sky behind her.

“Love you & square grouper the most 😙😙,” she wrote in the caption.

image of The athlete posed in multiple swimsuits during her beach getaway.
Source: @livvydunne/Instagram

The athlete posed in multiple swimsuits during her beach getaway.

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram
She didn’t stop there, as Dunne turned up the heat again by slipping into a red bikini set, finishing the look with a white LSU baseball cap. In one standout shot, she showed off her curves while posing under the trees.

Another photo in the carousel featured Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, holding hands as they stood knee-deep in the ocean. The gymnast wore a black bikini with white trim, while Skenes rocked dark-patterned swim shorts.

image of The star wore a red bikini set.
Source: @livvydunne/Instagram

The star wore a red bikini set.

The couple’s romance dates back to their time as student-athletes at LSU. Fans first started speculating about their relationship after spotting Dunne wearing Skenes’ jersey at the College World Series in June 2023.

Skenes later confirmed the relationship during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2023, revealing they were introduced through mutual friends. He explained that his roommate and best friend at LSU was dating Dunne’s roommate, calling their connection “a small-world type of thing.”

Dunne has since opened up about how their differences actually make their relationship stronger.

"I feel like we're like yin and yang," she told People in October 2025, explaining that the two are "complete opposites" in many ways. "I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight. He doesn't like social media at all. We're just very opposite and I feel like it really works.”

image of One photo showed the model holding hands with Paul Skenes in the ocean.
Source: @livvydunne/Instagram

One photo showed the model holding hands with Paul Skenes in the ocean.

"I think that we play off of one another and make each other better," Dunne shared. "Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate," she adds, admitting, "Sometimes it's hard to find it within yourself to do things. I feel like his work ethic is something I've never seen before. It's very cool to hear his advice for me, and I feel like that made me a better athlete last year.”

