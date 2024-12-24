Bikini-Clad Livvy Dunne Strips Down and Jumps in Freezing Water for Christmas Eve Polar Plunge: Photos
Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is living her best life!
On Tuesday, December 24, a.k.a. Christmas Eve, the star, 22, stripped down and went into the freezing cold ocean for a polar plunge.
The blonde babe took to her Instagram Stories to show off her red bikini as she jumped into the water in New Jersey. "Polar plunge," she captioned the photos.
The viral gymnast just graduated with an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology and communications from Louisiana State University. "Forever LSU🐯," she captioned some shots of herself from the big day via Instagram on December 19.
Of course, Dunne's fans were excited for her and what's to come. One person wrote, "livy !!!!! congratulations!!!" while another said, "YESSS LOOK AT HER GOOOO!!"
A third person added, "Congratulations beauty!!💜💜," while a fourth said, "My grad girl!!💜💜."
Dunne kept the celebrations going in December, as she went to dinner with her boyfriend, Pirates pitcher and NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, in New York City.
The star looked amazing in a black mini dress with knee-high boots before she posed by the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Dunne also shared a glimpse inside her dinner from Cucina Alba with her boyfriend, 22.
Dunne previously told People she and the baseball star are "complete opposites."
"I feel like we're like yin and yang," she said in October. "I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight."
However, Skenes "doesn't even have social media on his phone," she shared. "He doesn't like social media at all."
"We're just very opposite and I feel like it really works," she continued. "I think that we play off of one another and make each other better. Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate. Sometimes it's hard to find it within yourself to do things. I feel like his work ethic is something I've never seen before. It's very cool to hear his advice for me, and I feel like that made me a better athlete last year."