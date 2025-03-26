Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her Fit Body in Animal Print Thong Bikini as She Returns for 2025 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue: Photos
Olivia Dunne has done it again!
The Louisiana State University gymnast, 22, made jaws drop as she starred in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the third year in a row.
"Still leading, still evolving — how’s #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉," the caption of a post shared to SI Swimsuit's Instagram account read alongside a video compilation of Dunne serving looks in an alluring leopard print bikini.
The flattering bathing suit featured buckle details and was oh-so stylish on Dunne's toned body. Her rock hard abs were put on full display as she let her long blonde hair loose for the photoshoot, which was shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Watts was also the photographer for Dunne's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and captured pictures of the talented athlete in Portugal for the magazine last year.
SI Swimsuit's Instagram profile also uploaded a drool-worthy photo of Dunne in an asymmetrical zebra-print monokini, which featured a back cut-out, a curve-hugging string around her waist, ultra-high cut legs and a thong-styled finish.
Dunne paired the daring swimsuit with a backward baseball cap — potentially a subtle nod to her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes.
The blonde bombshell showed off her gymnastics talents via her Instagram Story, where she re-shared a picture of herself doing a bridge near the crystal clear water.
Fans and friends of Dunne flooded the comments sections of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's posts gushing over her captivating beauty.
"Fav picture ever," Dunne's best friend and fellow SI star Olivia Ponton declared of her pal's zebra monokini shot, adding: "Obsessed with you. My favorite human xoxoxo."
"Welcome back Livvy girl!!!" SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek expressed, as Ellie Thumann exclaimed, "LETS GOOOOOO😍😍."
In 2024, Dunne got candid about what starring in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's annual magazine issues have meant to her.
"Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal," she admitted while on location in Portugal in 2024.
The Vuori activewear ambassador and campaign star continued: "Ever since my [first] SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool."