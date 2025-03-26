Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her Fit Body in Animal Print Thong Bikini as She Returns for 2025 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue: Photos

"Still leading, still evolving — how’s #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉," the caption of a post shared to SI Swimsuit's Instagram account read alongside a video compilation of Dunne serving looks in an alluring leopard print bikini.

The flattering bathing suit featured buckle details and was oh-so stylish on Dunne's toned body. Her rock hard abs were put on full display as she let her long blonde hair loose for the photoshoot, which was shot by Ben Watts in Bermuda.