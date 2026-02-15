or
Lizzo's Bold Transformation: Grammy Winner Reveals Stunning Short Brown Curls

Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo revealed a short curly hairstyle on TikTok as she kicked off 2026 with a bold new look.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Lizzo is kicking off the new year with a fresh look that’s turning heads.

The 37-year-old superstar showcased a dramatic hair transformation on TikTok, cutting off her shoulder-length black locks and opting for short, curly brown tresses.

image of Lizzo debuted her short curly brown hair in a TikTok video.
Source: @lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo debuted her short curly brown hair in a TikTok video.

“2026 is the year of cutting if off ladies,” the Grammy winner declared in her TikTok post, setting the tone for her new style.

Source: @lizzo/TikTok
In the eye-catching video, which played to the catchy tune “Lady Lady” by rising star Olivia Dean, Lizzo embraced the current trend, dramatically revealing her new hairstyle.

As she showcased her curly hair, she playfully shook her head, culminating in a quick shot of her rocking the short, brown curls. Her dog joined the fun, sporting a fur color that perfectly matched her new 'do.

image of The singer cut off her shoulder-length black locks for the new year.
Source: MEGA

The singer cut off her shoulder-length black locks for the new year.

Lizzo

Lizzo stunned audiences in 2020 when she debuted a vibrant green hairstyle during a nude photoshoot shared on Instagram. Covered in glittering gold stars by “skin jewelry” artist J. Maskrey, she maintained her green theme with a starry lime manicure, emerald eye makeup, and dazzling Rory Rockmore earrings.

image of Lizzo is known for her bold hair transformations.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo is known for her bold hair transformations.

Source: @lizzobeeating/TikTok
Her more classic looks have also captured attention. At the 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” she rocked a platinum blonde shoulder-length wig styled in loose waves, accented with smoky eye makeup and dark lipstick. The hairdresser Jstayready crafted the look using Red by Kiss styling products and premium Vivace by Kiss extensions.

image of Lizzo is kicking off the year with a new hair transformation.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo is kicking off the year with a new hair transformation.

With a track record of daring hairstyles, Lizzo’s evolution continues to inspire her fans and keep her style fresh and vibrant.

