NEWS 'Gorgeous' Lizzo Praised for Her Slim Figure and New Hairdo as She Encourages Followers to Read: Photo Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo showed off her thin figure after documenting her weight-loss journey online.

Lizzo is showing off her curves while trying to educate her followers. On Monday, December 16, the “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, shared a selfie displaying her slimmed-down figure and a new hairdo as she recommended books for her supporters to read.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo debuted an afro in the new selfie.

In the image, the brunette beauty donned a brown matching mini shorts and crop top set, a cardigan and a silver cross necklace. The Grammy winner also debuted an afro as she pouted for the camera. “There was a time when it was illegal for my granny’s granny to read. Now all I see is, ‘I ain’t reading allat [sic].’ Pay attention to the illusion of freedom, your mind is your most valuable instrument,” Lizzo penned alongside the upload, which also included photos of Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler and The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity, and Love by Bell Hooks.

The artist was praised for her new look as well as for encouraging fans to educate themselves. “You look great with the afro!” one person wrote, while another added, “Powerful message 🙌🏾.”

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo recommended followers read 'The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity, and Love' by Bell Hooks.

“H--- yessssss!!!! I can see your HALOOOOO!!! Gorgeous self!!!” a third user exclaimed, as one more shared, “Looking good, Lizzo — inside and out, momma! Keep shining ❤️❤️.” As OK! previously reported, Lizzo has been making headlines lately for her weight-loss transformation and has not been shy about flaunting her fit body.

On Friday, November 29, Lizzo posted a video in an orange form-fitting dress for her Thanksgiving celebration. "Baby, I ate zooooownnnnn," she captioned the upload of herself striking a pose to “Heart of a Woman” by Summer Walker.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo also recommended followers read, 'Parable of the Sower,' by Octavia E. Butler.

"Y’all wasn't the only ones eating yesterday," she added while showing her physique at all angles. Over the last several months, the vocalist has been sharing how she shed the extra pounds, noting how giving up being a vegan helped immensely.

"After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog," she said. "This is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body." Though she's had tons of success, Lizzo admitted dropping the pounds hasn’t come without challenges.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo has been making headlines for her slimmed-down figure in 2024.