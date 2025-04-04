or
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 of Lizzo's Raunchiest Moments: See Her Sizzling Photos

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has been sharing body-positive affirmations alongside steamy photos of herself to inspire her followers amid her weight-loss journey.

April 4 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Lizzo Owned the Bikini Look

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo surprised her fans with her slimmer figure amid her weight-loss journey.

In a sultry photoset on January 25, Lizzo flaunted a sizzling purple sports bra and matching leggings as she announced a milestone in her weight-loss journey.

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she told her followers on Instagram. "I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

According to her post, she has lost 16 percent of body fat and lowered her BMI by 10.5.

Lizzo Became a Sun-Kissed Beauty

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

She has lost 16 percent of her body fat so far.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker stunned in a tiny two-piece bikini as she prepared herself before taking a dip in a pool.

She captioned the clip, "I'm proud of the ways you're deciding to show up for yourself. I'm proud of the boundaries you've set. Amazing things will happen to you today. 💕Now say that 3 times out loud💕."

She Left Little to the Imagination

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo lowered her BMI by 10.5.

"Holding life like an ozempic pen.. 😝," Lizzo playfully captioned a carousel photo of herself, including a shot in which she posed in a racy black swimsuit.

Lizzo Struck a Pose

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The rapper has been focusing on weight training.

Lizzo rocked a daring red one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts in an August 2024 post.

Lizzo Started Living Her Best Life

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Some have accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight.

During a trip to Bali, the "Cuz I Love You" singer displayed her behind in a short-sleeved rash guard paired with a high-cut bikini bottom. She accessorized with reflective sunglasses to complete her look.

She Embraced Her Beauty

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo also started Pilates.

In another August 2024 carousel of photos, Lizzo stunned in different swimsuits, including a printed yellow-and-green bikini that showed off her curves.

"I honestly was so drunk I ain't take no pictures 🤷🏾‍♀️ real life is cooler anyway❤️," she captioned the post.

It Was All Yellow

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo was once a vegan.

Lizzo looked stunning in a yellow bikini during her getaway to Turks and Caicos.

Lizzo Started Seeing Results

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo follows a balanced diet to support her weight-loss journey.

The "2 Be Loved" singer slipped into a stylish mini dress with black trim and thigh-high black boots in a September 2023 post.

"Im eatin good🍛," she told her followers.

She Presented a Hot Aesthetic

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo is known as a body positivity advocate.

In November 2022, Lizzo basked in the sun in a revealing blue and brown bikini set paired with a sheer mini skirt. She completed her style with rings, hoop earrings and a bracelet.

Another Risqué Shot

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

She revealed she has reached a place where she loves her body.

Lizzo turned heads in a matching gray two-piece suit in a June 2022 photoset.

