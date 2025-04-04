10 of Lizzo's Raunchiest Moments: See Her Sizzling Photos
Lizzo Owned the Bikini Look
In a sultry photoset on January 25, Lizzo flaunted a sizzling purple sports bra and matching leggings as she announced a milestone in her weight-loss journey.
"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she told her followers on Instagram. "I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
According to her post, she has lost 16 percent of body fat and lowered her BMI by 10.5.
Lizzo Became a Sun-Kissed Beauty
The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker stunned in a tiny two-piece bikini as she prepared herself before taking a dip in a pool.
She captioned the clip, "I'm proud of the ways you're deciding to show up for yourself. I'm proud of the boundaries you've set. Amazing things will happen to you today. 💕Now say that 3 times out loud💕."
She Left Little to the Imagination
"Holding life like an ozempic pen.. 😝," Lizzo playfully captioned a carousel photo of herself, including a shot in which she posed in a racy black swimsuit.
Lizzo Struck a Pose
Lizzo rocked a daring red one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts in an August 2024 post.
Lizzo Started Living Her Best Life
During a trip to Bali, the "Cuz I Love You" singer displayed her behind in a short-sleeved rash guard paired with a high-cut bikini bottom. She accessorized with reflective sunglasses to complete her look.
She Embraced Her Beauty
In another August 2024 carousel of photos, Lizzo stunned in different swimsuits, including a printed yellow-and-green bikini that showed off her curves.
"I honestly was so drunk I ain't take no pictures 🤷🏾♀️ real life is cooler anyway❤️," she captioned the post.
It Was All Yellow
Lizzo looked stunning in a yellow bikini during her getaway to Turks and Caicos.
Lizzo Started Seeing Results
The "2 Be Loved" singer slipped into a stylish mini dress with black trim and thigh-high black boots in a September 2023 post.
"Im eatin good🍛," she told her followers.
She Presented a Hot Aesthetic
In November 2022, Lizzo basked in the sun in a revealing blue and brown bikini set paired with a sheer mini skirt. She completed her style with rings, hoop earrings and a bracelet.
Another Risqué Shot
Lizzo turned heads in a matching gray two-piece suit in a June 2022 photoset.