10 of Lizzo's Raunchiest Moments: See Her Sizzling Photos

In a sultry photoset on January 25, Lizzo flaunted a sizzling purple sports bra and matching leggings as she announced a milestone in her weight-loss journey.

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she told her followers on Instagram. "I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

According to her post, she has lost 16 percent of body fat and lowered her BMI by 10.5.