Lizzo Fires Back at Critics Over Her Weight as She Opens Up About 'Pressure' to Look a Certain Way

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Lizzo pushed back against body-shaming while opening up about the pressure women face to look a certain way. "I’ve gained 20 pounds since last year, so everyone can ask me about weight gain, too, if they’d like," the singer told The Guardian in an interview published on Saturday, July 11.

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Lizzo Calls Out Pressure on Women

Source: MEGA Lizzo spoke out about the constant scrutiny women face and the impact of unrealistic beauty standards.

Lizzo addressed the ongoing public discussion of her appearance and explained why conversations about weight often oversimplify the issue. "There’s a system of oppression that is constantly putting pressure on, especially women and especially women in the spotlight," she revealed. The Grammy winner called that pressure "unrelenting" and said it was "determined to make you feel s--- about yourself." She added, "It won’t stop until you’ve bought every product and you’ve bought into every lie and turned it in on yourself. That system is working at an all-time high right now."

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Source: MEGA Lizzo addressed years of public discussion about her body and explained that her transformation had many factors.

Lizzo revealed that she does not believe there is a single, simple explanation for her dramatic physical transformation. "There are a lot of reasons," she told the outlet when asked about her motivation for losing weight. "People always want to make it one single headline, one single thing," she continued, adding, "A lot of things can be true at once."

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Lizzo Explained Why She Decided to Make Changes

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo opened up about reaching a weight she had not seen since 2014 while focusing on her health.

Lizzo first revealed her weight-loss transformation in January 2025, sharing that she had reached a number on the scale she had not seen since 2014. Looking back, she explained that health concerns played a role in her decision to make changes. "I was in a place where my physical weight was causing joint pain and aches," she told The Guardian. The performer also said stepping away from social media gave her time to focus on herself and her daily habits. "I also got to the point where I came off the internet, and all I had was the studio and my thoughts, so I poured myself into the things I could control," she shared. Lizzo continued, "My body, my lifestyle, my routines and habits … and this is who I am today." Since opening up about her journey, the artist regularly shared updates with fans and offered insight into her weight loss through pictures.

Lizzo Shared a Message About Body Positivity

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo revealed body positivity means embracing yourself, not staying the same size.