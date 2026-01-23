Lizzo's Stunning Transformation: See Shocking Before and After Photos
Jan. 23 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Lizzo has become a symbol of body positivity through her weight-loss journey, openly sharing her triumphs and challenges along the way.
Lizzo Met Her Weight Goals
On January 25, 2025, she celebrated a significant milestone in an Instagram post.
"I did it," Lizzo said, adding, "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
Stealing the Spotlight
The "Still Bad" singer flaunted her eye-popping assets in an off-the-shoulder bodice, a tartan skirt and fishnet stockings.
"devour feculence 😘," she wrote.
Lizzo previously opened up about how she has always stayed true to herself, telling British Vogue, "Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain. We weren't selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves."
Flaunting Her New Body
"Smoothing lace is back ☺️ @yitty," Lizzo captioned a mirror photo of herself in a matching lace lingerie.
Bikini Queen
Lizzo made summer even hotter when she posed in a two-piece bikini from her shapewear line. She completed the look with baggy denim jorts and strappy high-heeled sandals.
Slimmer Than Ever
The "Love in Real Life" songstress let her light gray loungewear outfit trace her slimmer physique in an August 2025 post.
"Me, Myself & all my Memes 🤪," she captioned the upload.
Lizzo Dealt With Fat-Shaming
As the year progressed, Lizzo faced the harsh reality of fat-shaming.
On December 4, she posted a photo of herself in a bright yellow bikini, addressing a viral fat joke aimed at her.
"Today I saw a fat joke about me—in 2025—and it was viral. It was a dumb joke and they were just laughing at me because I'm fat…. Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body. Because when you're big they talk s---, when you're small they talk s---. Your body will never be good enough for them because it's not FOR them. It's for you," Lizzo wrote.