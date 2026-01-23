Lizzo's Stunning Transformation: See Shocking Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo has become a symbol of body positivity through her weight-loss journey, openly sharing her triumphs and challenges along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo Met Her Weight Goals

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

On January 25, 2025, she celebrated a significant milestone in an Instagram post. "I did it," Lizzo said, adding, "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

Article continues below advertisement

Stealing the Spotlight

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The "Still Bad" singer flaunted her eye-popping assets in an off-the-shoulder bodice, a tartan skirt and fishnet stockings. "devour feculence 😘," she wrote. Lizzo previously opened up about how she has always stayed true to herself, telling British Vogue, "Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain. We weren't selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves."

Article continues below advertisement

Flaunting Her New Body

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

"Smoothing lace is back ☺️ @yitty," Lizzo captioned a mirror photo of herself in a matching lace lingerie.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Queen

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo made summer even hotter when she posed in a two-piece bikini from her shapewear line. She completed the look with baggy denim jorts and strappy high-heeled sandals.

Article continues below advertisement

Slimmer Than Ever

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The "Love in Real Life" songstress let her light gray loungewear outfit trace her slimmer physique in an August 2025 post. "Me, Myself & all my Memes 🤪," she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo Dealt With Fat-Shaming

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram