Lizzo Gets Freaky at Coachella by Twerking on a Life-Sized Labubu and Flashing Her Booty
April 11 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Lizzo got down and dirty during day one of the Coachella music festival on April 10.
While doing a set with Sexyy Red, the singer, 37, twerked on a very large pink furry Labubu and showed off her booty all over the stage.
Lizzo even brought out her famous flute for the performance with the 27-year-old rapper. The pair sang the Grammy winner's hit "Yitty On Yo Tittys (Freestyle)," with Red also crooning her singles "Shake Yo Dreads" and "Pound Town."
The "Truth Hurts" singer's wild moves hit social media and fans were dumbfounded over her dancing skills.
Fans Questioned Lizzo's Dance Moves
"I rather sit in solitary confinement for 24 hours staring at a wall than watch a pantless Lizzo grind against a giant Labubu and bop around the stage," a fan tweeted on X.
Others slammed the concert set and weren't happy with how it went down. "Yall…. This is one of the worst Coachella performances I’ve ever seen. Oh my god?" another person wrote.
"Sooooooo nasty!!!" someone rolled their eyes.
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Lizzo Borrowed Paris Hilton's Private Jet to Get to California
Just before she hit the stage, Lizzo shared a video of herself on Instagram boarding Paris Hilton's private jet to get to the festival in Indio, Calif.
"H--chella has begun!" she captioned the clip. Her outfit in the snap also certainly caught fans' attention as she wore an all-black look consisting of a thong, tee, chunky kicks and leggings that bared her backside.
"Yassss sis 🔥 Sliving on Sliv Air 😍," the socialite, 45, commented on the video. "I love how you have so much confidence🔥🔥🔥," one fan gushed.
"The perfect fit," another said while one chimed in: "You look amazing!!"
Lizzo Last Performed at Coachella in 2022
This year's Coachella fest is currently taking place this weekend, as well from April 17 to 19.
The lineup for the music industry's hottest concert includes A-list coroners such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.
Other top performers such as the Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIGBANG, SOMBR and KATSEYE are also taking the stage.
Lizzo was last seen at Coachella in 2022 when she appeared with Harry Styles and they sang a cover of Gloria Gaynor's hit tune "I Will Survive." The twosome also belted out One Direction's song "What Makes You Beautiful."