Lizzo Gets Freaky at Coachella by Twerking on a Life-Sized Labubu and Flashing Her Booty

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Lizzo got down and dirty during day one of the Coachella music festival on April 10. While doing a set with Sexyy Red, the singer, 37, twerked on a very large pink furry Labubu and showed off her booty all over the stage.

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Source: @JebraFaushay/X Lizzo and Sexyy Red busted a move at Coachella on April 10.

Lizzo even brought out her famous flute for the performance with the 27-year-old rapper. The pair sang the Grammy winner's hit "Yitty On Yo Tittys (Freestyle)," with Red also crooning her singles "Shake Yo Dreads" and "Pound Town." The "Truth Hurts" singer's wild moves hit social media and fans were dumbfounded over her dancing skills.

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Fans Questioned Lizzo's Dance Moves

I rather sit in solitary confinement for 24 hours staring at a wall than watch a pantless Lizzo grind against a giant Labubu and bop around the stage. pic.twitter.com/aD7hc9O4dU — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 11, 2026 Source: @JebraFaushay/X Lizzo twerked on a Labubu for the performance.

"I rather sit in solitary confinement for 24 hours staring at a wall than watch a pantless Lizzo grind against a giant Labubu and bop around the stage," a fan tweeted on X. Others slammed the concert set and weren't happy with how it went down. "Yall…. This is one of the worst Coachella performances I’ve ever seen. Oh my god?" another person wrote. "Sooooooo nasty!!!" someone rolled their eyes.

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Lizzo Borrowed Paris Hilton's Private Jet to Get to California

View this post on Instagram Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram The singer flew in Paris Hilton's plane to get to California for the music festival.

Just before she hit the stage, Lizzo shared a video of herself on Instagram boarding Paris Hilton's private jet to get to the festival in Indio, Calif. "H--chella has begun!" she captioned the clip. Her outfit in the snap also certainly caught fans' attention as she wore an all-black look consisting of a thong, tee, chunky kicks and leggings that bared her backside. "Yassss sis 🔥 Sliving on Sliv Air 😍," the socialite, 45, commented on the video. "I love how you have so much confidence🔥🔥🔥," one fan gushed. "The perfect fit," another said while one chimed in: "You look amazing!!"

Lizzo Last Performed at Coachella in 2022