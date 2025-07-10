Lizzo Shakes Her Butt in Nude Bodysuit to New Song 'STILL CANT FUH': Watch
If Lizzo’s invited, she’s bringing the cake!
The four-time Grammy Award winner let loose with the girls to her new song “STILL CANT FUH” featuring Doja Cat. In a new video shared to her Instagram, Lizzo shook her butt in the backyard alongside three female dancers.
The songstress wore a nude see-through bodysuit bedazzled with sparkles. Lizzo let her natural curls rest under a long blonde wig, which hung to the bottom of her back.
Lizzo's New Song 'STILL CANT FUH'
During the video, Lizzo swayed her butt in a circle as the beat repeated. When a new lyrical line was sung, she turned her head slightly over her shoulder to give the camera a mysteriously sultry stare-down.
“It’s a nice car, but you still can’t fuh / NBA draft and you still can’t fuh / You make the playoffs, you still can’t fuh / Call me a s--- and you still won’t,” reads the lyrics of her song off of her latest album, “MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING.”
Lizzo Shakes Her Butt in New Video
Fans were baffled by Lizzo’s audacity to be nude on Instagram. At the same time, they were inspired by her bravery and complimented her for being herself.
“The reason I love Lizzo is because every video has real women with real figures. That s--- makes me feel so normal,” commented one.
“Thank God I was sitting down when I opened Insta,” said an impressed fan.
“I absolutely love this woman. The shock value of her content is phenomenal. Every time I open this app and she appears, I’m floored, exhilarated, inspired by her bravery, feel old because I’m a little mortified by her audacity, proud because she is her own person/woman, and glad to witness her movement,” added a third.
Lizzo's Body Transformation
Lizzo’s incredible results from her body transformation were the main event of the backyard dance sesh, and rightfully so! As OK! previously reported, the “Juice” singer recently shared side by side images of her physique, comparing her body now to before she established a wellness routine that was best suited for her.
In the caption of the Instagram post, Lizzo denied taking Ozempic after blogs claimed she used the weight-loss drug to shed the pounds.
Lizzo Denies Using Ozempic
“The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent!” she wrote.
“In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad — here’s the truth. I work my a-- off,” she said.
Lizzo continued, “Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!).”