Lizzo Shakes Her Butt in Nude Bodysuit to New Song 'STILL CANT FUH': Watch

Lizzo looked stunning as she danced in a nude bodysuit in the backyard.

The songstress wore a nude see-through bodysuit bedazzled with sparkles. Lizzo let her natural curls rest under a long blonde wig, which hung to the bottom of her back.

The four-time Grammy Award winner let loose with the girls to her new song “STILL CANT FUH” featuring Doja Cat . In a new video shared to her Instagram , Lizzo shook her butt in the backyard alongside three female dancers.

“It’s a nice car, but you still can’t fuh / NBA draft and you still can’t fuh / You make the playoffs, you still can’t fuh / Call me a s--- and you still won’t,” reads the lyrics of her song off of her latest album, “MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING.”

During the video, Lizzo swayed her butt in a circle as the beat repeated. When a new lyrical line was sung, she turned her head slightly over her shoulder to give the camera a mysteriously sultry stare-down.

Fans were baffled by Lizzo’s audacity to be nude on Instagram. At the same time, they were inspired by her bravery and complimented her for being herself.

“The reason I love Lizzo is because every video has real women with real figures. That s--- makes me feel so normal,” commented one.

“Thank God I was sitting down when I opened Insta,” said an impressed fan.

“I absolutely love this woman. The shock value of her content is phenomenal. Every time I open this app and she appears, I’m floored, exhilarated, inspired by her bravery, feel old because I’m a little mortified by her audacity, proud because she is her own person/woman, and glad to witness her movement,” added a third.