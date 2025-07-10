or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lizzo
OK LogoNEWS

Lizzo Shakes Her Butt in Nude Bodysuit to New Song 'STILL CANT FUH': Watch

photo of Lizzo
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo looked stunning as she danced in a nude bodysuit in the backyard.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

If Lizzo’s invited, she’s bringing the cake!

The four-time Grammy Award winner let loose with the girls to her new song “STILL CANT FUH” featuring Doja Cat. In a new video shared to her Instagram, Lizzo shook her butt in the backyard alongside three female dancers.

The songstress wore a nude see-through bodysuit bedazzled with sparkles. Lizzo let her natural curls rest under a long blonde wig, which hung to the bottom of her back.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo's New Song 'STILL CANT FUH'

Image of The singer's newest album was released on June 27.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The singer's newest album was released on June 27.

During the video, Lizzo swayed her butt in a circle as the beat repeated. When a new lyrical line was sung, she turned her head slightly over her shoulder to give the camera a mysteriously sultry stare-down.

“It’s a nice car, but you still can’t fuh / NBA draft and you still can’t fuh / You make the playoffs, you still can’t fuh / Call me a s--- and you still won’t,” reads the lyrics of her song off of her latest album, “MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo Shakes Her Butt in New Video

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Fans encouraged Lizzo for her 'bravery' to share herself nude online.

Fans were baffled by Lizzo’s audacity to be nude on Instagram. At the same time, they were inspired by her bravery and complimented her for being herself.

“The reason I love Lizzo is because every video has real women with real figures. That s--- makes me feel so normal,” commented one.

“Thank God I was sitting down when I opened Insta,” said an impressed fan.

“I absolutely love this woman. The shock value of her content is phenomenal. Every time I open this app and she appears, I’m floored, exhilarated, inspired by her bravery, feel old because I’m a little mortified by her audacity, proud because she is her own person/woman, and glad to witness her movement,” added a third.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The star has not revealed the exact amount of weight she has lost.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The star has not revealed the exact amount of weight she has lost.

MORE ON:
Lizzo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo's Body Transformation

lizzo shakes butt nude bodysuit song still cant fuh watch
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo said she trains 3x a week to keep her figure.

Lizzo’s incredible results from her body transformation were the main event of the backyard dance sesh, and rightfully so! As OK! previously reported, the “Juice” singer recently shared side by side images of her physique, comparing her body now to before she established a wellness routine that was best suited for her.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lizzo denied taking Ozempic after blogs claimed she used the weight-loss drug to shed the pounds.

Lizzo Denies Using Ozempic

lizzo shakes butt nude bodysuit new song watch
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The singer denied using Ozempic after the media claimed she did.

“The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent!” she wrote.

“In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad — here’s the truth. I work my a-- off,” she said.

Lizzo continued, “Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!).”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.