Lizzo Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure in Hardcore Workout Video: Watch

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo sweated through an intense gym workout after debuting her new body.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Lizzo is working on her fitness after debuting a shocking weight loss.

The "Juice" singer, 37, gave a glimpse inside her gym routine in a Wednesday, July 2, video.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo showcased a high-intensity exercise routine.

The pop star flaunted her slimmed-down physique as she performed ball slams, bicep curls, skater hops and battle rope exercises. She alternated between several athleisure looks, including a red, long-sleeve cut-out top and tiny black biker shorts. Lizzo later donned a white bodysuit and sweatpants while performing step-ups onto a stool.

The Instagram video was set to one of the musician's recent releases, "CRASHOUT."

Lizzo posed for the summer 2025 Women's Health cover, holding a rope while extending her back leg into a lunge.

"The Covergrrrl is BACK 💪🏾😤," she captioned a July 2 post announcing the feature.

Lizzo's Weight Loss

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo admitted she tried Ozempic.

In January, the Grammy Award winner shared that she reduced her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 points and lowered her body fat percentage by 16 percent. She credited a large portion of the transformation to a steady exercise routine.

"I’ve never regretted a workout," she told an outlet. "After, I always feel better. I work out for mental health first. Exercise is the best mood enhancer."

MORE ON:
lizzo

Lizzo Gets Sued for Sexual Harassment and Weight Shaming

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo's mental health suffered following a lawsuit from her backup dancers.

In 2023, Lizzo was sued by three former backup dancers for sexual harassment and weight shaming. She denied the allegations and cited the period as a very dark time in her life.

"I got very paranoid and isolated. I used to walk into glam and be like, 'Oh, let me tell you about this crazy s--- that happened last night.' I couldn’t do that anymore," she recalled. "I pushed everyone away. I wasn’t even talking to my therapist. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t open. I wasn’t myself anymore."

The backlash eventually got so intense that suicidal ideation crossed her mind.

"It got to the point where it’s just like, well...you ever get tired of living?" she expressed. "It got to the point where I was like, 'I could die.' I never attempted to kill myself or thought about it, but I did think, 'If everyone hates you and thinks you’re a terrible person, then what’s the point?'"

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo will be releasing a new album called 'Love in Real Life.'

To build herself back up again, she surrounded herself with positive people, talked to a therapist and began incorporating pilates.

"My validation was from external sources, people telling me they loved me, or that I look good, and accepting me," she said. "It helped me build self-confidence. But if that’s all I’m getting my validation from, when it changes — and it will, because people are not always going to like you — what happens? Where are you going to get your love from? I can convince myself that I’m beautiful, my body fine, no matter how big or small. But reminding myself that you can’t let others tell you who you are — that was hard work."

