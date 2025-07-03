Lizzo Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure in Hardcore Workout Video: Watch

The pop star flaunted her slimmed-down physique as she performed ball slams, bicep curls, skater hops and battle rope exercises. She alternated between several athleisure looks, including a red, long-sleeve cut-out top and tiny black biker shorts. Lizzo later donned a white bodysuit and sweatpants while performing step-ups onto a stool.

The Instagram video was set to one of the musician's recent releases, "CRASHOUT."

Lizzo posed for the summer 2025 Women's Health cover, holding a rope while extending her back leg into a lunge.

"The Covergrrrl is BACK 💪🏾😤," she captioned a July 2 post announcing the feature.