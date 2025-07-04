'Here's the Truth!': Underwear-Clad Lizzo Fires Back at Ozempic Rumors by Declaring She Works Her 'A-- Off' in Shocking Before and After Photos
Lizzo is setting the record straight about her health journey.
The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker put an end to months of speculation about her 60-pound weight loss, posting revealing side by side underwear photos on Instagram to show the real reason for her physical transformation.
In the caption, she shut down the weight loss rumors once and for all.
“The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent!” she wrote, referring to the beauty and wellness center.
“In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad — here’s the truth!” she vented.
Lizzo made it crystal clear that her results come from hard work and dedication.
“I work my a-- off,” she said. “Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!).”
Lizzo also revealed she stays active in fun ways.
“I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month!” she explained. “I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage.”
“I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me,” she added with a glowing smile emoji.
The Grammy winner also shouted out Flavia Lanini, the wellness pro who’s helped her stay on track with her goals. Lizzo even shared a pic of herself inside a red light infrared sauna, which she uses for its detox and wellness benefits.
This transparent moment comes after Lizzo previously opened up about her experience with weight loss medications. She admitted she did try Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs — usually prescribed for type 2 diabetes and appetite suppression — but it wasn't for her.
“Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full,” she said. “But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”
She also got honest about her vegan phase. “When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full,” she recalled.
But once she brought animal protein back into her diet, things shifted.
“When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish,” Lizzo said, “I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”