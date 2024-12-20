Lizzo Admits to Having a 'Very Toxic' Relationship With Social Media: 'I Get Physically Unwell'
Lizzo is opening up about how social media affected her after she was accused of sexual harassment and assault in 2023.
While on the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, the “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, revealed the negativity she received online over her dancers' lawsuit changed her view of the internet.
The Grammy winner explained she took a break from social media from August 2023 to January 2024 following the legal woes.
"Anything that you saw was either someone on my team posted for me, or I posted real quick and threw my phone," she stated of that time frame.
The “Pink” artist noted she avoided any "jokes," "memes" and "discourse" about her at all costs. "When I see things about me now, or if even if I see a word that looks like my name, I get physically unwell, and I can't take it. So I have a very toxic relationship with the internet now," she added.
Lizzo continued: "So I pulled out, and it was very healthy for me. I suggest everyone do it. I don't suggest under the circumstances, but everyone should pull out for a minute."
Host Keke Palmer also asked Lizzo how she was impacted after losing tons of followers on the day news of the lawsuit broke.
"I was like, 'Oh, wow.' This is the part of fame that you unknowingly sign up for," the brunette beauty began. "People now will just believe anything bad about you because there's something about being a famous person that it's almost like people wanna believe that you're a bad person, and they can't believe that you're actually boring and chill and nice."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"But if you unfollowed me that quickly, were you even a fan?” she asked, before explaining she isn’t doing the interview "for the 150,000 people who unfollowed me. I'm doing this interview for my fans who care about me, who've stood beside me, and, the people that I've been wanting to speak to for so long.”
Elsewhere during the sit-down, Lizzo claimed to be "deeply surprised" by the concerns her three former dancers presented and felt completely "blindsided" by the legal action.
Lizzo told Palmer, "These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, what?"
The musician noted: "Then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they're trying well, I don't know what they're trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it's not."
Lizzo added that some other claims in the lawsuit were just "silly" and said she has "no regrets" for now she handled herself on tour.
"Let's be clear, I did nothing wrong," she insisted.