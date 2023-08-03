Lizzo Dragged for 'Pointless' Apology as Singer's Social Media Following Plummets After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Lizzo may need to issue a better apology — because social media users are pissed.
On Thursday morning, August 3, the Grammy winner faced intense backlash after she spoke out for the first time following a lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers who accused her of alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination.
"Girllll this said a whole lot of nothing," one person criticized of Lizzo — who claimed the "false allegations" were "as unbelievable as they sound" and "too outrageous to not be addressed."
"Everyone runs around saying 'believe all women, believe victims,' but now that the aggressor is a woman, y'all wanna believe this PR written statement? She straight out denies the fat shaming but dances around the topic of sexual harassment... ok no. And trying to make YOURSELF a victim and pull a uno reverse is some WILD s--- to do. Girl, they're getting their bag bc you're 'allegedly' a terror to those who are your subordinates and so is your Bible thumping head dancer. NEXT," the critic concluded.
Part of Lizzo's statement insisted, "these sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," to which another Instagram user declared, "bulls---."
"It wasn’t just your dancers, your creative director/ex best friend doesn’t even want to deal with you anymore," they continued. "The people who worked long months filming you be [sic] abusive have been vocal about your actions as well. You harmed more than just the dancers and that is quite clear. This apology was pointless and not even written in your words, show your face and hold yourself accountable for your actions Lizzo."
Aside from backlash, Lizzo's social media following is plummeting, as since news broke about the lawsuit, she has lost more than 123,000 Instagram followers — over 80,000 of which occurred within the last 24 hours, per a study conducted by KingCasinoBonus.
As OK! reported, allegations against the star included "inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching d----- launched from the performers' v------, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' v------," during a trip to the Red Light District while visiting Amsterdam for a show back in February, according to the legal filing submitted by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.